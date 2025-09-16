Peggy Lillis Foundation Announces 16th Annual Changing the Odds Gala to Support C. difficile Advocacy

BROOKLYN, NY (Sep 16, 2025) – The Peggy Lillis Foundation (PLF), the leading national nonprofit dedicated to combating Clostridioides diﬃcile (C. diﬀ) infections, will host its 16th Annual Changing the Odds Gala on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 26 Bridge in Brooklyn, NY.

The signature fundraising event brings together patients, families, clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to raise critical dollars for education, advocacy, and policy initiatives aimed at reducing the devastating impact of C. diﬀ — a bacterial infection that sickens nearly half a million Americans and claims almost 30,000 lives each year.

“While the last few years have seen progress in the treatment of C. diﬀ, the disease continues to devastate hundreds of thousands of families each year,” said Christian John Lillis, Co-Founder and CEO of PLF. “At a time when our public health infrastructure is being dismantled, our gala not only fuels our mission but also honors those fighting to preserve public health and create meaningful change for patients.”

This year’s gala will feature a cocktail reception, full dinner, casino games, raﬄes, and dancing. The evening will also shine a spotlight on those making extraordinary contributions in the fight against C. diﬀ with the presentation of the Foundation’s three annual awards.

C. diﬀ survivor, Minnie Hatch and her husband, Spencer, are being honored with this year’s Advocate Award. Minnie was first diagnosed with C. diﬀ in 2015 and experienced several recurrences until receiving her third fecal microbiota transplant, or FMT, in 2021. Minnie became an advocate with PLF in 2017, and the Hatch family has played an active role in raising awareness and pushing for expanded treatment access.

“We are so honored to be receiving this award,” expressed Minnie and Spencer. “Our lives have been forever changed in the best ways by The Peggy Lillis Foundation, and we are grateful for the opportunities we have been provided to contribute to raising awareness for other patients and caregivers like us.”

The Leadership Award will be presented to Dr. Stacy Kahn. Dr. Kahn is a nationally recognized leader in the field of FMT. She is the director of the Fecal Microbiota Transplantation and Therapeutics Program at Boston Children’s Hospital. She performed the first colonoscopic FMT in a pediatric patient and continues to expand care for young C. diﬀ patients through research and clinical innovation.

Dr. Jennie Kwon will receive this year’s Innovator Award. Dr. Kwon is a leading expert and researcher in antimicrobial resistance and infection prevention. She serves as the Section Director for Healthcare Epidemiology & Antimicrobial Stewardship, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Senior Epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

“It is a deep honor to receive this award from the Peggy Lillis Foundation,” said Dr. Kwon. “This recognition from an organization so committed to combating C. difficile is incredibly meaningful. Thank you for supporting research in this area, and for inspiring us all to pursue a healthier future.”

For tickets and more information about this year’s gala, visit: https://cdiff.org/event/changing-the-odds-2025/.