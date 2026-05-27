Piece of Global Telecommunications History Found at Somerset Roadshow

LONDON, UK. MAY 2026. A rare and historically important piece of global telecommunications history has been uncovered at a WeBuyVintage antiques roadshow in Evercreech, Somerset after antiques expert Ismael Khan identified an authentic 1858 Tiffany & Co. Transatlantic Telegraph Cable section brought in by a member of the public. The remarkable find, valued at £800 originates from the first successful transatlantic telegraph cable, completed in 1858, under the leadership of entrepreneur Cyrus W. Field and the Atlantic Telegraph Company.

The cable stretched between Valentia Island in Ireland and Newfoundland in Canada, transforming communications by reducing message delivery times between Europe and North America from around ten days by ship, to only minutes. Although the cable operated for only three weeks, it proved that transatlantic communications were possible and paved the way for the global telecommunications systems used today.

Cyrus W. Field (1819-892) was an American businessman and financier who spear-headed this 19th century pioneering achievement. Although he had no formal background in engineering, he was inspired by the idea of linking Europe and North America through a telegraph cable laid across the Atlantic Ocean. Beginning in the mid-1850s, Field organized and financed multiple expeditions to attempt the project, working closely with scientists and engineers from both sides of the Atlantic. The early attempts were plagued by technical failures; cables broke during laying and signals were unreliable, but he continued to raise money and rebuild support despite repeated setbacks.

After years of effort, the first successful transatlantic telegraph message was finally sent in 1858 between Queen Victoria and U.S. President James Buchanan, though that early cable soon failed. A more durable line was successfully completed in 1866, marking the true breakthrough that made near-instant communication between continents possible for the first time. Field’s persistence and ability to secure investment were key to overcoming the immense technical and financial challenges of the project. He is remembered not just for the cable itself, but for helping usher in a new era of global communication.

Following the success of the project, Cyrus W. Field sold a quantity of the leftover 1858 Atlantic cable to Tiffany & Co. to be transformed into souvenirs, in order to mark such a historic occasion. Tiffany & Co. cut the cable into smaller sections and sold them as authenticated commemorative pieces, such as this example, for collectors and history enthusiasts (with some being made into jewellery).

Ismael Khan, an antiques specialist at WeBuyVintage who has extensive experience sourcing and valuing rare antiques, immediately recognised the significance of this unusual object during the Somerset roadshow. He said: “This is an exceptionally rare find and certainly not the sort of item you come across every day. To discover this genuine 1858 Tiffany & Co. transatlantic cable section is incredibly exciting. It represents a major moment in global history and the beginning of instant international communication. Pieces like this are highly sought after because they combine engineering, innovation and historical significance.”

The cable section measures approximately four inches long and still has its original brass certification band engraved with the words: “Atlantic Telegraph Cable / Guaranteed by Tiffany & Co. / Broadway, New York. 1858. It retains its original engineering structure, including copper wire core, gutta percha insulation, tarred hemp wrapping and iron wire armouring, making it both a technological artefact and a highly desirable collector’s item.

Khan adds: “This is exactly why we hold roadshows around the country. People often have fascinating items tucked away without realising what they are. To uncover something linked to one of the Victorian era’s greatest engineering achievements is a real privilege and a reminder that important history can still turn up in unexpected places.”