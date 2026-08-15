YES BANK celebrates Haryana’s Champions for their Outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Chandigarh – Aug 15: YES BANK, the Official Retail Banking Partner to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), congratulated the athletes of Haryana for their outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Team India emerged fourth in the overall standings at the Games with 39 medals and athletes from Haryana won the highest number of medals, with a haul of seven gold, two silver and one bronze.The Bank congratulated the athletes – Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Sharmila Dhankar, Neeraj Chopra, Narender Berwal and Seema Kaliramna for a stellar performance at the international sports event of 2026.

The athletes delivered this medal haul across boxing, para – athletics and athletics, with boxing accounted for maximum number of gold medals for the state. Women athletes were at the forefront of this success, securing six out of the state’s ten medals. Sharmila Dhankar won India’s first-ever para-athletics gold medal, as she threw a season-best mark of 9.81 metres in the women’s shot put F57 event. These performances reaffirmed Haryana’s standing as one of India’s foremost sporting states, making millions of Indian beams with joy and pride.

Building on its successful legacy as the exclusive Official Banking Partner of Team India during the Paris 2024 Olympics, YES BANK extended its commitment to IOA as its Official Retail Banking Partner for 2026, reaffirming its commitment towards advancing sports in the country. This year, the Bank will support Indian athletes across four marquee international sporting events—the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, and the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games in Riyadh. This partnership underscores the Bank’s long-term dedication to nurturing India’s sporting ecosystem as athletes compete on the world’s biggest stages.