PM Modi Flags Off Hydrogen Train in Jind, Highlights Push for Sustainable Mobility

India Enters New Era of Green Mobility as PM Modi Launches First Hydrogen-Powered Train and Development Projects Worth ₹14,700 Crore

Pic Credit: https://x.com/PiyushGoyal

Jind, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first hydrogen-powered train and launched a series of development projects worth ₹14,700 crore from Jind, Haryana, marking a major milestone in the country’s journey towards sustainable transportation and infrastructure growth.

The hydrogen-powered train launch represents a significant advancement in India’s efforts to adopt cleaner and more environment-friendly mobility solutions. The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of reducing carbon emissions, promoting green energy and modernising the country’s transportation network.

During the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled multiple development projects focused on strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity and supporting regional growth. The projects are expected to contribute to economic development, create new opportunities and enhance public services.

The introduction of hydrogen-based rail technology highlights India’s growing focus on innovation-driven solutions in the transport sector. Powered by clean energy, hydrogen trains are expected to play an important role in reducing dependence on conventional fuels and supporting long-term sustainability goals.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of modern infrastructure, clean technology and self-reliance in building a developed India. He said such initiatives reflect the country’s commitment to combining economic progress with environmental responsibility.

The launch marks another step in India’s efforts to expand green mobility, strengthen infrastructure and accelerate sustainable development across regions.