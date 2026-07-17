Nehlia Realtors Rebrands as Nehlia Developers, Marks Strategic Entry into Real Estate Development

July 17: Marking a significant milestone in its growth journey, Nehlia Realtors has officially been renamed as Nehlia Developers, signifying its strategic shift from a real estate consultancy firm to a full-fledged real estate development company. The initiative for this is in line with the vision of the company to develop high-end residential projects, plotted developments and luxury farmhouses as per the needs of modern buyers and investors.

Established on the pillars of trust, transparency and being customer-centric, Nehlia Developers seeks to build well-planned communities with excellent infrastructure facilities combining modern lifestyle, wellness and sustainable investment value.

Under the visionary leadership of Ashok Nehlia, Founder and CEO,Nehlia Developers says, the organization continues to maintain the values that have helped it win the trust of its customers all these years. With the guidance, Nehlia Developers is stepping into a new era, one of innovation, sustainable development, and future infrastructure.

Commenting on this, Om Prakash Nehlia, Managing Director, Nehlia Developers, said,

“The transformation from Nehlia Realtors to Nehlia Developers is the next logical step in our journey. While trust and transparency will continue to be the guiding principles of our organization, the emphasis now will be on developing well-planned communities that feature excellent construction standards and modern lifestyles. Each of the projects undertaken by us will keep our commitment towards delivering value for our customers in mind.”

There is significant focus being placed on luxury farmhouse developments that provide lush green landscapes, natural living, and superior facilities that buyers can opt for if they want a healthier and more luxurious lifestyle. Simultaneously, Nehlia Developers is also scouting for high-growth regions that boast good infrastructure development and promising investment opportunities for its customers and clients.

At the very heart of its developments is the concept of sustainability, customer experience, and quality. Nehlia Developers wants to ensure that it builds landmarks that will redefine urban living and establish itself as one of the most reputable real estate developers of North India.