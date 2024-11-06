Radhika Muthukumar Wears a 12kg Bridal Lehenga for the Latest Track in Main Dil Tum Dhadkan

Shemaroo Umang’s popular show ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ has entered an exciting new chapter as Vrinda and Keshav tie the knot for the sake of Kanha. Radhika Muthukumar, who plays the role of Vrinda, shares that the lehenga she wore for the wedding sequence weighed over 12 kilograms, which turned out to be quite a challenge. But Radhika embraced the experience, enriching Vrinda’s journey and showcasing the strength needed to navigate both the emotional and physical challenges that come with family responsibilities.

Radhika reflects, “For a woman, becoming a bride is filled with excitement and beauty. As an actor, I’ve had the chance to experience this multiple times. I remember my own wedding day vividly, feeling adorned in a stunning outfit that left my husband captivated. While shooting a wedding sequence for Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, the costume department designed a stunning 12kg lehenga and heavy jewelry for Vrinda’s bridal look. It brought back so many emotions! The lehenga was incredibly heavy, but it was also so much fun. I kept sending my husband pictures, sharing the joy of the moment. The intricate jewelry made me feel like a real bride again.” She continues “For my character, Vrinda, the wedding represented not joy but sacrifice and duty. She took this step for her son’s future. Portraying a bride with such bittersweet motivation was a powerful experience.’

Currently on the show, after the revelation that Kanha is not Vrinda but Keshav’s son, Vrinda decides to marry Keshav to be with Kanha. On the other hand, Rajeshwari devi is against Vrinda being her daughter-in-law because she considers her unfit to be Keshav’s wife. Will Kanha be able to bring Vrinda and Keshav together?