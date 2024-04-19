Rang Mirage Art Gallery painted the city colourful this World Art Day

Rang Mirage Art Gallery, Delhi’s budding Art gallery truly made the World Art Day (Apr 15, 2024) a memorable event with their vibrant celebration at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj with a workshop introducing AI in Art. It was a three-day extravaganza starting from Apr 13th till 15th.

Keeping with the theme of World Art Day 2024, “A Garden of Expression: Cultivating Community Through Art”, Rang Mirage organised a “Stain Glass Painting workshop guided by AI”. It was a two-day workshop led by upcoming Artist Kevin Massey with an objective to integrate traditional glass painting with the modern Artificial Intelligence. “The participants were awestruck with the accuracy of the image recognition and the personal preference of AI choosing which colour goes where”, says Adhvika Agarwal, Founder Rang Mirage Art Gallery.

Alongwith the workshop, the gallery displayed over 20 artworks of its talented artists, adding depth and diversity to the event, turning the mall into a captivating “garden of expression”. The participating artists included Ram Chandra, GuruKInkar, Ranjit Sarkar, Subroto Das, Siddharth, Gopal Chaudhary, Rajiv Dyashi, Malvika Kapoor, Neerja Peters, N S Rana, Subroto Chowdhury, Om Prakash Sharma, Sukanta Das, Purnendu Mondal, Subroto Ghosh and B R Bodade.

It’s commendable how Rang Mirage Art Gallery not only provided a platform for established artists but also fostered creativity among budding talents. Adhvika’s vision to tie up with the mall and engage children in artistic expression reflects the gallery’s commitment to community outreach and education. Introducing youngsters to the realm of AI in art opens up new avenues for exploration and innovation, ensuring that art continues to evolve with technology.