RCI Appoints Lucas Ramos as Senior Director, Travel & Membership for Asia, Pacific & India

New Delhi, 28th Dec 2024: RCI, a global leader in vacation exchange, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucas Ramos as Senior Director, Travel & Membership – Asia, Pacific & India, effective immediately. Based in Australia, Lucas will oversee operations and drive strategic growth initiatives across the region for RCI.

In his new role, Mr. Ramos will leverage his expertise to enhance operational efficiency, financial performance, and strategic development for RCI and its affiliated brands, including 7Across and @Work International, all part of the Travel + Leisure Co. portfolio. Known for his strong foundation in finance and analytics, Mr. Ramos excels in data-driven decision-making, enabling sustained business growth and delivering exceptional value to members and affiliates.

With over 16 years of experience, Ramos previously led 7Across and spent a decade at Mantra Group, where he successfully repositioned the brand and streamlined business functions, focusing on both efficiency and impactful member service.