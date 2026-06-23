Schwarzkopf Professional Unveils Lived-In 2.0 Hair Colour Trend with Global Colour Ambassador Arjan Bevers Across

June 23: Schwarzkopf Professional unveiled the Lived-In 2.0 Masterclass: Drop, Look & Learn with its Global Colour Ambassador Arjan Bevers through exclusive showcases in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, bringing world-class colour education and artistry to hair professionals across India.

Building on the successful debut of the Lived-In hair colour trend in India last year at St. Regis, Mumbai where Schwarzkopf Professional’s Hair Muse Mira Kapoor showcased the look as the showstopper in her signature Lived-In colour created by the brand, Lived-In 2.0 marks the next evolution of the trend. Through these exclusive masterclasses, Schwarzkopf Professional aims to equip hairdressers with advanced colour techniques while driving a contemporary hair colour movement that resonates with today’s consumers seeking effortless, low-maintenance and naturally dimensional results.

Led by Arjan Bevers and created by Schwarzkopf Professional, the Lived-In 2.0 Masterclass reimagines dimensional hair colour through richer tones, elevated shine and seamlessly blended transitions. Rooted in salon practicality and shaped by global artistry, the trend reflects today’s approach to colour i.e. effortless, versatile and modern.

The collection was brought to life through four signature looks Sangria, Hazel, and Cinnamon for women, alongside Truffle for men. Each look showcases seamless blending and natural movement, reflecting Schwarzkopf Professional’s vision of colour that feels sophisticated, wearable, and deeply personal.

With over 25 years of experience, three Dutch Hairdresser of the Year titles and membership in the Coiffure Award Hall of Fame, Arjan is recognised globally for his ability to blend editorial inspiration with salon-friendly techniques that create sophisticated yet wearable colour.

The masterclasses witnessed an enthusiastic response from leading hairstylists, salon professionals, educators, and key opinion leaders from the hair industry. Designed as an immersive educational experience, the sessions offered attendees a step-by-step understanding of the complete Lived-In 2.0 methodology, covering consultation, colour placement, cutting, layering, styling and finishing techniques. Through live demonstrations and expert insights participants gained practical knowledge on creating personalised colour results that align with modern client expectations while maintaining salon efficiency and artistry.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the trend, Arjan Bevers said,

“Luxury today feels softer, more personal, and less forced. Lived-In 2.0 is about creating colour that feels naturally part of someone’s identity. It’s designed to enhance individual beauty through seamless dimension, rich tones, and effortless grow-out, giving clients a look that feels both elevated and authentic.”

Commenting on the initiative, Kartik Kaushik, Country Head – Henkel Consumer Brands , India and South Asia, said,

“At Schwarzkopf Professional, education remains at the heart of everything we do. Bringing a globally celebrated artist like Arjan Bevers to India reflects our commitment to empowering salon professionals with world-class knowledge, future-forward trends and techniques that can be seamlessly translated behind the chair. Through initiatives like the Lived-In 2.0 Masterclass, we aim to inspire creativity, elevate craftsmanship, and support the continued growth of India’s professional hairdressing community.”

Powered by the trusted performance of the IGORA portfolio, Lived-In 2.0 empowers hairdressers to create bespoke colour experiences that combine technical excellence with contemporary beauty. Through this four-city education initiative, Schwarzkopf Professional continues to reinforce its commitment to innovation, professional development, and inspiring salon professionals with globally relevant trends that seamlessly translate behind the chair.