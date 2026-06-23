PURE EV Powers Up Guwahati. The Electric Revolution Has a New Address.

Guwahati, June 23: PURE, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced the grand opening of its newest showroom in Guwahati, Assam. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s aggressive pan-India expansion strategy, aimed at making electric mobility and clean energy accessible to every Indian household.

Under the stewardship of Mr. Tapash Medhi, the new showroom, Krishika EV, located at Patharquary , Guwahati, Assam-781017, will feature PURE EV’s full range of high-performance electric two-wheelers — including the popular ePluto 7G Max and eTryst X — delivering an unmatched electric riding experience to the people of Guwahati.

The grand opening was graced by the presence of Mr. Bhagawat Pritam, a celebrated veteran actor of the Assamese film and entertainment industry, who served as the Chief Guest for the occasion. His presence brought cultural warmth and regional pride to the event, reflecting PURE’s deep commitment to connecting with the communities it serves.

Beyond electric mobility, the showroom will also serve as a touchpoint for PuREPower, PURE’s proprietary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) product line, enabling homes and businesses in the region to adopt clean, reliable, and intelligent energy storage solutions.

A Strategic Expansion with National Ambitions

The Guwahati launch is part of PURE’s broader dealership expansion roadmap — targeting 250 new dealerships over the next 30 months, scaling its national network to over 320 outlets across India. This growth is being driven by rising consumer demand for long-range electric vehicles, increasing B2B and institutional adoption, and a strong policy environment supporting India’s clean energy transition.

With a strong foundation in indigenous R&D and domestic manufacturing, PURE is uniquely positioned to serve both the electric mobility and energy storage markets — two sectors at the heart of India’s sustainability agenda.