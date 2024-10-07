Snapdeal extends festive offers with ‘Har Din Tyohaar’ sale starting on October 8

Gurugram, 07th October 2024: Snapdeal, India’s leading value e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of its ‘Har Din Tyohaar’ sale, which will run from October 8 to November 7, 2024. This special month-long offer will bring shoppers a continuous stream of incredible deals across various categories.

Following the successful ‘Festive Dhamaka’ sale, which began on September 20 and continues until October 7, Snapdeal is ready to enhance the festive shopping experience. Customers can look forward to extensive discounts on festive apparel, jewellery, cookware, gift items, and fashion accessories, ensuring that all their festive needs are met.

A key highlight of this festive season is the introduction of the ‘House of Worship’ collection, featuring essential items like pooja samagri, Diwali decorations, sweets, and a wide range of gift products.

In preparation for the festive rush, Snapdeal has expanded its offerings in home décor and fashion by adding numerous national and regional brands to its platform. Shoppers can now find products from well-known brands such as Raymond, Red Tape, Sparx, Jockey, Action, Portronics, Milton, and Denver, among others.

The ongoing ‘Festive Dhamaka’ sale features exciting prices, with perfumes starting at INR 69, pooja essentials from INR 99, sweets beginning at INR 129, festive apparel like kurta sets starting at INR 269, Banarasi sarees under INR 499, and jewellery sets for under INR 299.