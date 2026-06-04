Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Kerala, Marks Official Onset of Rainy Season in India

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived over Kerala today, marking the beginning of India’s annual rainy season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced.

This year, the monsoon onset over Kerala has occurred on June 4, about three days later than the normal date of June 1. With this, the seasonal rainfall system has formally set in over the Indian mainland for 2026.

According to the IMD, the monsoon has already advanced into parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep region, Kerala and Mahe, as well as sections of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Simultaneously, it has also made progress into portions of the Bay of Bengal.

Weather officials said conditions are currently favourable for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two to three days. It is expected to move into Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, additional regions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and parts of northeastern India.

The IMD noted that strong convective cloud formation over the southeast Arabian Sea, along with active westerly winds in the lower atmosphere, has supported the monsoon’s gradual but steady progress.

Kerala has already experienced widespread rainfall, including isolated heavy showers, as the monsoon system strengthens over the region.

The IMD will continue to monitor and update the progression of the monsoon as it advances further across the country in the coming days.