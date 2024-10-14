Space Kidz India launches global satellite mission ShakthiSAT to empower 12,000 young girls across 108 nations

Space Kidz India announces the launch of its groundbreaking global initiative, “ShakthiSAT,” a mission that aims to inspire and empower 12,000 young girls from 108 countries through space exploration. The mission’s name was officially revealed at an event held at New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the global movement to foster STEM education for young women.

The ShakthiSAT announcement was graced by Smt. Savitri Thakur (Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development), Ms. Ganga Nidhi Agarwal (Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of External Affairs and Air Force Officer), Ms. Jaya Tare (Retd. IAF Wing Commander, CEO & Founder of Newrizon Space), Ms. Meetu Puri (National Board COWE India, Co-founder of TENOTT), Dr. Alka Kapur (Principal of Modern Public School, Delhi), Mr. K L Ganju (High Commissioner of the Republic of Union of the Comoro), His Excellency Mr. Thabang Linus (Deputy High Commissioner of Lesotho), and Mr. Sarbjit Singh (Additional Inspector General, Chandigarh). Their participation underscores the global importance of ShakthiSAT and highlights the collective dedication to empowering girls through education, mentorship, and opportunities in STEM.

Besides, the event was attended by many distinguished women leaders and dignitaries from across the globe, including 50 influential women representing various nations. In the next three weeks, the Honourable President of India will unveil the official poster of ShakthiSAT, an iconic milestone for the mission that further symbolizes the pride and prestige of this revolutionary project.

By engaging 108 students from each participating country, the mission seeks to nurture talent, foster international collaboration, and ignite interest in the vast possibilities of space science, ultimately creating a ripple effect that inspires millions of young girls worldwide.