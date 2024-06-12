Tirunelveli,12 June 2024: Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life), a renowned name in the life insurance sector, has announced its expansion into Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. With a strong presence nationwide, serving over 9.2 million individuals through 15,000+ bank branches, SUD Life’s venture into Tirunelveli marks a significant milestone in its commitment to accessibility and convenience for all.

This momentous occasion, marking the launch of their 170th branch, represents a remarkable achievement in their journey of serving their valued customers and communities with excellence and care.

The newly inaugurated Tirunelveli branch aims to cater to diverse customer needs, offering a wide range of insurance products and services. From securing children’s education to building retirement funds and ensuring family financial stability, SUD Life endeavors to provide comprehensive protection and assurance to the people of Tirunelveli.

With a focus on customer-centricity, the branch is equipped to handle all aspects of policy management, including renewal, servicing, sales inquiries, and claims assistance. Special attention will be given to promoting awareness and accessibility to insurance, particularly emphasizing the PMJJBY plan, aligned with the vision of “Insurance for All by 2047“.

Mr. Abhay Tewari, MD & CEO of Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, emphasized the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence. With a commendable claim settlement ratio of 96.07%, SUD Life ensures swift and transparent settlement of valid claims, reflecting its dedication to fostering trust among customers.

In addition to its core services, the Tirunelveli branch’s inauguration will contribute to local economic development by promoting financial literacy, creating employment opportunities, and engaging in community endeavors.

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life) remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, aiming to positively impact individuals and communities throughout Tirunelveli and Tamil Nadu..