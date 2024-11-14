Sumit Singh of ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ Shares a Heartfelt Message for Her Younger Self

Children’s Day, celebrated on November 14 – in India, is a joyful occasion dedicated to honoring childhood and recognizing the rights, well-being, and dreams of every child. Actress Sumit Singh who is playing the lead role of Pinni in the Star Bharat’s show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ shared her childhood memories on this Children’s Day.

She shared, “I absolutely love Children’s Day! It brings back all those amazing memories from school, there’d be these lively stalls run by us students, and we’d organize all sorts of fun games. I had the best time every year! Honestly, if I could go back, I’d relive every bit of my childhood and school days in a heartbeat. I feel like I grew up too fast. I’d love to go back, make new friends, and maybe even make some silly mistakes along the way. Growing up, I always admired my mom; she’s in the police force, and I thought I wanted to follow in her footsteps. But over time, I realized just how tough that path was. Around the 6th grade, my heart started leaning towards acting. I’d watch TV, mimic the dialogues, and break into little dance routines. No one back then could’ve guessed I’d become an actress! Acting is all I know, and I’m pouring my heart and soul into becoming the best artist I can be.”

She shared a heartfelt message she’d love to give her younger self, “Don’t be so quiet! I was so shy, sitting alone without friends, barely talking to anyone at school. It took me until 10th grade to even wonder why I wasn’t opening up! At home, I could chat, but at school, I’d just go silent, I still can’t quite explain it. If I could go back, I’d tell myself to be more open, to embrace life, and enjoy those school years fully. I grew up away from my mother, so if I could relive those early school days, I’d spend more time with her and my siblings. Those moments, that family connection. That’s a real luxury to me. Even now, given the chance, I’d love to spend more time with them and create even more memories together.”