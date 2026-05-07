Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Shot Dead in Bengal, Another Critically Injured in Late-Night Attack!

KOLKATA, May 7 (BNP): In a shocking incident that has intensified political tensions in West Bengal following the Assembly election results, Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Madhyamgram near Kolkata airport late Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident took place around 10:20 PM when Rath, accompanied by another aide, Buddhadeb Bera, was returning home in a Scorpio vehicle. Their car was allegedly intercepted in a narrow lane by another vehicle, after which armed attackers on a motorcycle opened fire at point-blank range through the front passenger-side window.

Rath, who had been associated with Adhikari’s close team for nearly five years, sustained critical injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. Buddhadeb Bera was also seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

Investigators said multiple rounds were fired during the attack. Police have launched an intensive probe and are examining all possible angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity. No arrests had been reported till the filing of this report.

The incident comes just 48 hours after the BJP secured a massive victory in West Bengal, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Suvendu Adhikari retained his Nandigram seat and also defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore.

Adhikari reached the crime scene around midnight but had not issued any official statement immediately after the incident. Meanwhile, the killing triggered fresh concerns over post-poll violence in the state.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya condemned the attack and called for strict action against those responsible. Senior BJP leaders have reportedly directed party workers to maintain peace and avoid further escalation.