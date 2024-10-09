Trane Technologies Honored as One of India’s Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2024 by Great Place to Work®

Bengaluru, 9th October 2024: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) India as one of the Top 100 (Large) Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2024.This accolade highlights the top 100 large-size employers in India that have created outstanding workplaces for women, recognizing their broader effort to promote gender diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. This marks the first time Trane Technologies has made this prestigious list under its current name.

“We are very proud of this significant honor,” said Shirin Salis, vice president of Human Resources, Trane Technologies India, “At Trane Technologies, our purpose is to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world, and we’re relentless in building a culture that is diverse, equitable, inclusive, and provides opportunity for all. As part of this commitment, we value, include and support women every step of the way – from providing appropriate benefits to flexible work arrangements to meaningful growth and development opportunities – all to help women thrive at work and at home.”

Trane Technologies offers efficient climate solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. It also advances engineering and technology support for the company’s global research and development in India. It is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace for women through a multifaceted approach to achieving gender parity. This includes dedicated programs and transformative learning experiences designed to advance women, a heightened commitment to diverse recruiting, and a robust support system for nurturing women’s talents, including initiatives led by the Gender Diversity Employee Resource Group.

Trane Technologies became the first company in its industry to join the Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of businesses dedicated to addressing the leadership gender gap. The company also achieved gender parity on its Board of Directors in 2023, with women holding six out of 12 seats.

Trane Technologies’ inclusion on Top 100 India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2024 further solidifies its world-class culture. Additionally, the company has also been certified as one of the Top 100 of India’s Best Companies to Work For 2024, and recognized as one of India’s 50 Best Workplaces for Fostering a Culture of Innovation.