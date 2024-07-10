Bangalore, July 10, 2024 — Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, is pleased to announce that Shirin Salis has been recognized in India’s Top 100 Great People Managers’ List of 2023-24 by Great Manager Institute® and The Economic Times.

Shirin Salis is the Vice president of Human Resources at Trane Technologies India. Since joining the organization in 2012, Shirin has led the human resources function through significant transitions, including the spin-off of Ingersol Rand’s industrial segment that created Trane Technologies in 2020. Under her leadership, both companies have earned noteworthy accolades for workplace culture, including being listed among India’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and India’s Best 25 Workplaces for Women. These achievements underscore the company’s commitment to fostering inclusive and diverse environments.

Furthermore, Trane Technologies has been named as one of Top 100 India’s Best Companies To Work For 2024 by Great Place To Work® India and also recognized as one of India’s 50 Best Workplaces for Fostering a Culture of Innovation. Shirin’s efforts have cultivated a high-trust and high-performance environment within both organizations.

“Shirin’s unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication has fostered a great workplace where our people can grow and make a meaningful impact,” said Mairéad Magner, Trane Technologies senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “She is the embodiment of Trane Technologies’ core value of uplifting others, inspiring them with her leadership, integrity and hard work.”

Shirin’s distinguished career includes numerous accolades such as being named a “Woman Super Achiever” and one of the “100 Most Influential Global HR Professionals”. She was featured in YourStory’s exclusive list of “100 Emerging Voices” and was one of the five finalists in the HR Leader of the Year category at the ET Prime Women Leadership Awards 2020, as recognized by the Economic Times.