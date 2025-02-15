Transformative Power of Cinema in Tourism Spotlighted at PHDCCI’s 7th Global Film Tourism Conclave

MUMBAI: Every dollar spent on making a film in India by an international production house, yields six folds returns in terms of benefit to the overall economy. This was stated by Chief Guest Mr. Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while extolling the power of films at the 7th Global Film Tourism Conclave organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) here, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The Conclave, with the theme ‘Reel to Real: Redefining Destinations’, was supported by Gujarat Tourism; Madhya Pradesh Tourism; and Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

The Conclave deliberated over how destination branding, government incentives and cinematic storytelling can fuel tourism growth worldwide.

Mr. Kumar highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s position as a global film tourism hub and emphasized the role of policy reforms and industry collaborations in attracting international productions.

Present in the inaugural session were Mr. Anil Parashar, Chair – Tourism Committee, PHDCCI; Mr. Mahesh Singhi, Chair – Maharashtra Chapter, PHDCCI; Mr. Rajan Sehgal, Co-Chair – Tourism Committee, PHDCCI; Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI; and Ms. Shalini S Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI.

The highlight of the Conclave was a keynote address by Mr. Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder of Wizcraft Group, who shed light on how the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has become a catalyst for tourism wherever it is hosted. With its upcoming silver jubilee in Jaipur next month, IIFA 2025 is expected to generate an influx of tourists, further proving the economic viability of film-based tourism.

Another keynote address by Mr. Shibasish Sarkar, President, Producers Guild of India & Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment Studios, provided a comprehensive analysis of the evolution of film tourism over three decades. He emphasized the technological advancements, changing audience dynamics and policy shifts that have shaped film tourism globally and outlined a roadmap for India to become a frontrunner in this domain.

Moderated by Ms. Reema Lokesh, Founder and Editor, Reemarkabl.com, the session ‘Shoot to Bill, Tourist Dollars’ explored India’s growing appeal for international film productions. Industry experts, including Mr. Prithul Kumar, MD, National Film Development Corporation; Ms. Lohita Sujith, Senior Director – Copyright & Digital Economy, Motion Picture Association India Office; Mr. Sunil Doshi, CEO, Alliance Media & Entertainment; Mr. Himanshu Patil, Director, Kesari Tours; and Mr. Amrit Mann, Director, Mann Tours India, discussed how India’s 30% incentive for foreign film productions has led to a 25% increase in international shoots in just two years.

Ms. Shruti Rajkumar, Vice President (I&B Desk), India Cine Hub, led a master-class on government initiatives to attract filmmakers, offering insights on streamlined policies, tax rebates and incentives provided by Invest India and various state governments in the session ‘Availing Government Incentives for Shooting in India’.

The session ‘Filming in Madhya Pradesh: The Heart of Incredible India’ featured discussions with Mr. Atul Singh, Managing Director, MP Incoming; Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; Mr. Faisal Malik, Actor and Producer; and Ms. Deeya Choudhary, Founder, Soch Films. The panel explored how Madhya Pradesh has leveraged its cultural heritage, scenic locations and government support to become a prime filming destination.

The session ‘Filming in Gujarat: Rann of Opportunities’ brought together Mr. Ranjit Sinh Parmar, Vice Chairman, Heritage Tourism Association, Gujarat; Ms. Prachi Mathkar, Senior Executive, Gujarat Tourism; Mr. Sachin Agarwal, Owner, Gujarat Line Production Co.; and Mr. Sudhir Sherigar, Executive Producer, Mantapa Productions to discuss how Gujarat’s breathtaking landscapes, world-class infrastructure and robust incentives have made it an attractive choice for filmmakers.

The session ‘Lights, Camera, Destination: Creating Experiences that Inspire Travel’ hosted by Ms. Shalini S Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI, delved into designing state-of-the-art film-friendly facilities, leveraging cinematic storytelling and curating film-inspired travel experiences. Industry experts Ms. Chitralekha Khatu, Financial Advisor & CFO, Filmcity Mumbai and Mr. Manish Gupta, Film Director & Screenwriter shared insights on creating immersive tourism opportunities through films.

Moderated by Mr. Utpal Acharya, CEO, Content Engineers, the session ‘Cinematic ROI: Unveiling the Economics of Film Tourism’ examined the financial impact of film-induced tourism. Experts including Mr. Aliaksandr Matsukou, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Mumbai; Ms. Malvika Khatri, Head – Films, Roy Kapur Films; Mr. Madhav Roy Kapur, Executive Producer, Dharma Productions; and Mr. Jaiprakash Rengarajan, CEO & Founder, All Around Globe discussed the global monetization of film tourism and how India can create revenue models similar to the UK’s Harry Potter franchise or Ireland’s Game of Thrones tourism industry.