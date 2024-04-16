University of Leicester and The Apollo University Partner to Revolutionize Global Healthcare

Bengaluru, April 16th, 2024: Strengthening collaborative education and research ties between the UK and India, the University of Leicester (Leicester) and The Apollo University (TAU), a part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, have initiated an unprecedented programme partnership. Marking a significant milestone, this collaboration launches a computer science programme wherein students commence their studies with two years at TAU in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, India, before progressing to their final year and graduation at the University of Leicester, UK.

The Apollo University and the University of Leicester aim to prepare 120 students for the first cohort, with the curriculum jointly mapped between the two universities. Students who achieve a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics during their Intermediate or diploma studies, and successfully complete Class 12 or its equivalent with these subjects as majors from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for the Programme. Upon successful completion of their studies at TAU, students have the opportunity to select from computer science programme specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, or Software Engineering at Leicester. Furthermore, the articulation pathway (formally agreed and approved admission route, for enrolled students) provides students with the option to pursue a one-year master’s degree in their chosen discipline. Post-course completion, students who are eligible will also have access to placement opportunities and post-study work visas in the UK.

Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Henrietta O’Connor, said: “We are delighted to announce this first official step in our partnership with the Apollo Hospitals Group which reiterates our shared vision around using the power of education and research to bring real-world changes, particularly in the areas of healthcare and data science. We were recently awarded the highest possible rating of overall Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework for the experience and outcomes we deliver for students and this accolade, alongside our top 30 result in analysis of the Research Excellence Framework, shows the University of Leicester is a world-leading research-intensive University with the power to create graduates and staff members who drive world change. It is very exciting to harness this power through our alliance with Apollo and a global degree programme that could transform the healthcare of the future.” Professor Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor of The Apollo University said: ” Apollo University has always been a flagbearer towards quality training programs in technological and healthcare research. I view this alliance as a unique opportunity to redefine the landscape of higher education. Being at the forefront of healthcare transformation, my vision for this partnership goes beyond academic boundaries. It is about creating pathways for students that transcend geographical constraints, allowing them to absorb the best of both institutions and work towards advancing global health.”

The partnership follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last year between the University of Leicester and the Apollo Hospitals Group, a globally recognized integrated healthcare service provider. The MOU outlined a collaborative vision in healthcare management, healthcare, and data science, leveraging cutting-edge research and educational opportunities to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and address global healthcare challenges and skills shortages in both the UK and India.