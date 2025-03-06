Veranda Learning Achieves Exceptional Results in CA Inter Exams

CHENNAI, 5th March 2025: Students from the commerce vertical of Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end education solutions, have delivered a standout performance in the CA Intermediate examinations held from January 11 to 21, 2025.

The results reinforce the company’s commitment to academic excellence. Veranda’s commerce vertical comprises five esteemed brands: JK Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Logic School of Management and Tapasya College of Commerce and Management. A total of 64 students feature in the all-India top-50 ranking list, with many securing shared ranks.

Leading the achievements was Deepanshi Agarwal from BB Virtuals, who secured All-India Rank 1 (AIR 1). While Deepanshi, a Taxation and Audit student from BB Virtuals, bagged the top rank, Harsh Kabra got AIR 5th. JK Shah Classes continued its legacy of excellence with Dev Jaiswal securing AIR 11th. He was closely followed by Vidhi Daglya and Vishnu Madhusudana.

Navkar Digital Institute also delivered impressive results, with eight students featuring in the AIR top-50 list. The complete list of students is shared in the annexure below.