Veranda Learning Achieves Exceptional Results in CA Inter Exams

CHENNAI, 5th March 2025: Students from the commerce vertical of Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end education solutions, have delivered a standout performance in the CA Intermediate examinations held from January 11 to 21, 2025.
The results reinforce the company’s commitment to academic excellence. Veranda’s commerce vertical comprises five esteemed brands: JK Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Logic School of Management and Tapasya College of Commerce and Management. A total of 64 students feature in the all-India top-50 ranking list, with many securing shared ranks.
Leading the achievements was Deepanshi Agarwal from BB Virtuals, who secured All-India Rank 1 (AIR 1). While Deepanshi, a Taxation and Audit student from BB Virtuals, bagged the top rank, Harsh Kabra got AIR 5th. JK Shah Classes continued its legacy of excellence with Dev Jaiswal securing AIR 11th. He was closely followed by Vidhi Daglya and Vishnu Madhusudana.
Navkar Digital Institute also delivered impressive results, with eight students featuring in the AIR top-50 list. The complete list of students is shared in the annexure below.
Ms. Deepanshi, a Taxation and Audit student from BB Virtuals, credited her success to structured preparation, rigorous mock tests, and expert guidance. “Achieving AIR 1 is a dream come true. I was inspired by an interview of a top ranker on Mr. Bhanwar Borana’s YouTube channel last year, and I aspired to be among the best. The personalized mentorship and high-quality resources at BB Virtuals were instrumental in my journey,” said Deepanshi.
Congratulating Ms. Deepanshi, Mr. Bhanwar Borana, Founder of BB Virtuals, stated, “We are immensely proud of Ms. Deepanshi’s phenomenal achievement. Heartiest congratulations to her parents for their unwavering support. At BB Virtuals, we remain dedicated to equipping CA aspirants with the best learning experience. This result reflects our commitment to academic excellence and our students’ relentless determination.”
Mr. JK Shah, founder of JK Shah Classes, lauded the students for their outstanding performance. “These top-notch results have been possible thanks to the dedication of our students, the unwavering support of their families, and the exceptional guidance provided by our faculty. At Veranda Learning, we take immense pride in nurturing the next generation of finance professionals. The success of our commerce vertical in the CA Inter exams reflects our relentless focus on delivering the best educational resources to students.”