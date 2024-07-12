Gurugram is witnessing remarkable growth in the real estate sector, driven by discerning buyers’ shift towards spacious and opulent living spaces. With the advent of various infrastructure developments, the city has become the newest hotspot for both investors and homebuyers. Amid this, Southern Peripheral Road has risen from a mere transit corridor to one of the most coveted destinations in the National Capital Region.

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC, says, “The SPR corridor has become a lucrative investment destination thanks to its planned connectivity, excellent location, robust infrastructure, and a mix of commercial and luxury residential projects. Wide, well-maintained roads, modern amenities, abundant green spaces, and convenient access to Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road enhance SPR’s appeal as a contemporary urban corridor. As development continues to expand, we foresee SPR bolstering the region’s growth and providing varied investment opportunities with promising returns.”

The Magic Bricks Prop Index Report 2024 indicates how the Southern Peripheral Road has become a focal point for real estate development due to its strategic location and connectivity. With 3,614 new unit launches in Q1 2024, the luxury segment dominated demand in the first half of the year, fuelled by proximity to sectors like 68, 69, 70, and 71. Leading developers continue to invest in SPR, contributing to its transformation into a coveted real estate hub.

Ankit Gupta, Director, Reach Group says “Driven by consistent infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and a surge in high-end residential and commercial developments, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) presents a compelling case for real estate growth in Gurugram. These factors solidify SPR’s position as a major real estate hub, attracting developers to launch diverse projects along the corridor. Looking ahead, we anticipate the SPR will witness a significant influx of real estate projects, solidifying its position as a lucrative investment destination within Gurugram.”

SPR is strategically positioned as the heart of Gurugram, with an upcoming metro station planned in Sector 72A and various multinational brands establishing office spaces and retail centers in the area, indicating its potential. As per recent data and reports, property prices surged approximately 80% along the SPR in the last five years, making it an ideal destination.

Sachin Gawri, Founder & CEO, Rise Infraventures says “Strategically positioned as the heart of Gurugram, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, thanks to its strategic location and connectivity. The SPR plays a crucial role in bolstering property prices in the region by providing uninterrupted connectivity across prime localities of Gurgaon. SPR’s potential as a thriving realty hub is unmatched, exemplified by the growing demand from discerning homebuyers seeking quality and convenience near SPR.”

SPR offers a myriad of reasons to invest in properties in the region. With new developments underway, upcoming infrastructure and development promise a great future for this location. The corridor is slated to create economic development opportunities by drawing in investments and accelerating Gurugram’s real estate growth.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech says, “The Southern Peripheral Road offers excellent connectivity to various parts of Delhi-NCR that brings commendable growth to the region’s real estate landscape and emerges ideal for investment purposes. The strong infrastructure along the corridor is another reason that is further elevating its status as a prime real estate destination. Hence, these strategic developments are not only offering unmatched convenience and accessibility but also creating a well-rounded urban ecosystem in the region that enhances the liveability and productivity of the residents and businesses.”

SPR is likely to witness upcoming infrastructure developments, such as a proposed metro line along SPR, connecting Sector 55/56 to Vatika Chowk, a 1,000-acre mixed-use Global City project featuring workspaces, retail, and social infrastructure, the Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System and the Manesar MRTS, Air Taxis, and many more. These developments will not only stimulate the real estate market in the region but will also catalyze rapid growth and development across the Gurugram region.