SPIRO launches its first 100 electric bikes in Ghana, marking a new milestone in its pan-African expansion

ACCRA, GHANA, 20 OCTOBER 2026 – Spiro, Africa’s largest electric mobility company, today officially launches its first 100 electric motorcycles in Ghana, marking a new milestone in its expansion across the continent. The launch introduces the Ekon 450 M1 V3 electric motorcycle to the Ghanaian market, alongside Spiro’s battery-swapping solution, designed to make electric mobility more affordable, accessible and practical for everyday riders.

Designed to meet the everyday mobility needs of African riders, the Ekon 450 M1 V3 offers an alternative to conventional petrol-powered motorcycles. Combined with Spiro’s battery-swapping technology, the motorcycle is designed to help riders reduce their daily operating costs, with Spiro riders saving up to USD 2 per day compared with conventional petrol-powered motorcycles. Rather than waiting for a motorcycle to recharge, riders can exchange a depleted battery for a charged one at a Spiro battery-swapping station in just two minutes, allowing them to get back on the road with minimal interruption. This integrated approach is particularly relevant for commercial riders, for whom fuel expenses and time on the road directly affect their daily earnings.

Kaushik Burman, CEO-Mobility of Spiro, said: “Ghana represents a major opportunity for electric mobility, with a rapidly growing two-wheeler market and increasing demand from commercial riders and delivery fleets. With the launch of the Ekon 450 M1 V3, we are bringing a solution that addresses two key barriers to adoption: operating costs and access to charging infrastructure. Our first 100 motorcycles mark the beginning of our ambition to make electric mobility accessible at scale across Ghana.”

The launch, held under the theme “The First 100: Powering a New Era of Mobility in Ghana”, features a symbolic key handover to the first ten riders, followed by a convoy of 100 Spiro electric motorcycles through Accra. The event concludes at Accra Mall, where visitors can discover the Ekon 450 M1 V3 through product demonstrations, test rides and live demonstrations of Spiro’s battery-swapping technology.

Mr Maxwell Dodd, Managing Director of Spiro Ghana, said: “Today, Ghana’s electric mobility journey shifts into gear. With our first 100 Ekon 450 M1 V3 motorcycles hitting the road, we are showing riders that cleaner, more affordable transport is no longer a vision for the future, but a reality they can experience today.”

Following the launch, Spiro will continue engaging with prospective customers through test rides and product demonstrations across Greater Accra, supporting the progressive adoption of electric motorcycles in the Ghanaian market.

Building on its recent USD 270 million equity funding round and additional USD 18 million in debt financing from the Africa Go Green Fund, Spiro is accelerating its expansion across the continent. With the ambition to establish a presence in 20 African markets, the company is preparing to enter new countries, including Ethiopia, Malawi, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as it continues to scale its electric mobility ecosystem.