World Computer Literacy Day Comments from Experts

As you may know, World Computer Literacy Day is observed on December 2nd, which is today, to promote digital skills, enhance computer literacy, and bridge the digital divide. First celebrated in 2001 by the Indian multinational corporation NIIT to mark its 20th anniversary, the day aims to advance technological skills, particularly among children and women in India, while raising awareness about digital literacy in underserved communities globally.

World Computer Literacy Day is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of cultivating digital literacy, social and gender inclusion, and education and empowerment in a growing economy like India’s. At Riveron, we support women’s growth and learning by building strong internal communities. Whether cultivating connections through our women’s employee resource group, creating more career pathways, or supporting a flexible workplace, Riveron fosters a more diverse, inclusive digital ecosystem. We believe in engaging women as digital ambassadors within our communities—from enterprise systems to emerging technologies like AI and machine learning—to not only address the gender gap, but also to empower women to take on leadership roles that drive innovation. – Geetanjli Dhanjal, Managing Director at Yantra – A Riveron Company

Bridging the digital divide is not just about access to technology; it’s about unlocking the potential of those held back by systemic barriers like poverty and underdevelopment. On World Computer Literacy Day, we must recognize that true progress comes from empowering underserved communities with the tools and opportunities to participate fully in the digital economy. This way, we’re not just advancing technology—we’re fostering equity, innovation, and a future where everyone has a seat at the table. – Piyush Mehta, CEO, Data Dynamics

Technology has the power to transform lives, but only if it’s accessible to everyone. On World Computer Literacy Day, I can’t help but think about how far we still have to go. Women in tech still face barriers, and underserved communities are often left out. But the real challenge is dismantling the systems that reinforce exclusion. Focusing solely on skills gaps misses the bigger picture: the biases and inequities built into the tech ecosystem. True change means rethinking these structures, doing away with bureaucracy & rigidity, and shaping a future where innovation thrives on equality, equity, and shared success. – Payal Roy Choudhuri, Marketing Director, Data Dynamics