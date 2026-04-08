World Health Day 2026: Trust Science, Not Self-Diagnosis

On the occasion of World Health Day, medical experts are raising concerns over the growing reliance on AI tools, online information, and self-medication for health decisions. While digital platforms have made information easily accessible, they cannot replace the clinical judgment, experience, and holistic assessment provided by qualified doctors. Increasing cases of misinformation and delayed consultations are impacting timely diagnosis and treatment outcomes. Doctors emphasise that evidence-based care, regular health check-ups, and informed decision-making are crucial, especially as lifestyle diseases continue to rise among younger populations due to stress, poor habits, and lack of preventive healthcare awareness.

Dr. Anil Gomber, Director & Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine & Diabetologist, Yatharth Hospital, Model Town, New Delhi said,

“On the occasion of World Health Day, it is extremely important to understand the difference between ‘Google doctors’ and qualified medical professionals. While AI and online platforms can provide general health information, they cannot deliver accurate diagnosis or complete treatment due to the lack of clinical judgment. A doctor’s role goes far beyond data—they take a detailed medical history, conduct physical examinations, and use critical methods such as auscultation to assess a patient’s condition holistically. Without this, the risk of misdiagnosis and incorrect treatment increases. The growing trend of self-medication in India is dangerous and must be avoided. AI should be used as a supportive tool, not a substitute for doctors. For safe and effective treatment, it is essential for patients to consult qualified medical professionals.”

Dr. Prakhar Garg, Principal Consultant – Internal Medicine, Yatharth Hospital, Noida 110 Unit, said,

“Standing with science today simply means trusting evidence-based care—consulting qualified doctors, avoiding self-medication, and following updated medical advice instead of relying on social media. Health misinformation has become a serious concern, with nearly 30–40% of patients coming to OPD with incorrect beliefs, often leading to delayed treatment and poor disease control. While home remedies can support recovery, they should never replace timely medical intervention, as delays can impact diagnosis and outcomes.” He further added, “We are increasingly seeing lifestyle diseases in younger individuals aged 30–40, often with multiple conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity occurring together. Our OPD sees around 60–80 patients daily, with a noticeable 20–30% rise in diabetes and obesity over the past few years. This trend is largely driven by sedentary habits, stress, and poor sleep. Simple, science-backed habits such as regular exercise, adequate sleep, a balanced diet, and timely health check-ups can significantly improve long-term health outcomes. Prevention is still overlooked, but informed, science-based decisions can make a real difference.”

Dr. Vinay Labroo, Director – Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, said,

“Standing with science means making health decisions based on evidence and expert guidance rather than unverified information or social media advice. Today, health misinformation is a growing concern, often leading to delayed diagnosis, unnecessary treatments, and potential harm. While home remedies may offer temporary relief, they should only complement care and never replace evidence-based medical treatment.” He further added, “We are witnessing a sharp rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, especially among the younger population. Sedentary habits, poor diet, stress, and lack of sleep are major contributors. In daily practice, we commonly see respiratory infections, digestive issues, and stress-related conditions, along with increasing cases of chronic fatigue. Simple habits like regular exercise, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and timely health check-ups can go a long way in preventing disease. Preventive healthcare and informed decisions are key to better long-term health outcomes.”

In conclusion, while technology and AI can support awareness, they cannot replace medical expertise. Trusting qualified doctors, avoiding self-diagnosis, and prioritising preventive care are essential for better health outcomes. Making informed, science-based decisions today will help build a healthier, safer society for the future.