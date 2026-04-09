Tezos Ecosystem Expands Global Presence with New Entities in Dubai and Singapore

Tezos Middle East and Tezos Southeast Asia will focus on regional ecosystem development in key verticals such as gaming, capital markets, and art, with the Tezos Patronage Association helping ensure strategic alignment

Zug, Switzerland—9th April, 2026—The Tezos ecosystem is broadening its international institutional presence through new entities designed to attract builders, deepen ecosystem engagement, and incubate projects across the ecosystem. The establishment of Tezos Middle East, headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre, and Tezos Southeast Asia, headquartered in Singapore, extends that effort into two regions with strong track records across key verticals, including gaming, DeFi, capital markets, and art. The Tezos Patronage Association (TPA) has also been established to help ensure strategic alignment across these independent entities.

Founded in 2017 and based in Zug, Switzerland, the Tezos Foundation has focused on advancing the long-term development of the Tezos ecosystem through strategic investment, research and development, and ecosystem initiatives. Tezos Middle East and Tezos Southeast Asia will complement that effort as independent entities designed to move quickly, develop domain expertise, and engage with promising projects and companies across the ecosystem. As a Swiss association, TPA will bring together major organizations focused on the growth and development of the Tezos ecosystem and help maintain strategic alignment among independent entities. In time, TPA may invite additional members to join the association, broadening participation and echoing the Tezos blockchain’s globally distributed structure.

Roman Schnider, Chairman of TPA, said, “Tezos has come a long way, from the early fundraiser to a global ecosystem powering DeFi, gaming, art, and real-world applications that benefit many. Today, we are proud to take the next step in that journey with the launch of the Tezos Patronage Association, a new Swiss industry association created to align and amplify efforts across the Tezos ecosystem, alongside new independent entities in Dubai and Singapore.

By establishing independent entities in two of the world’s most dynamic regions for blockchain development, we can engage faster, develop deeper expertise, and connect more effectively with the projects and companies shaping the future in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. For builders and partners in these regions, this means we are here, local, and ready to work with you. We are not slowing down in Europe or the US either; this is about expanding our commitment globally, one great project at a time.”

Tezos is supported by a number of organizations around the world, reflecting the ecosystem’s international scope. In addition to TPA and the entities announced today, the Tezos Foundation in Switzerland and the Digital Commonwealth Foundation (DCF) in Jersey continue to contribute to the ecosystem’s long-term development. Tezos Commons, a US-based organization, contributes community infrastructure, governance tooling, educational resources, and expertise around the Tezos protocol. While the organizations in Switzerland, Jersey, Dubai, and Singapore focus on ecosystem growth through strategic investment and ecosystem initiatives, Tezos Commons plays a distinct role in strengthening the ecosystem’s community and technical foundations.

Commenting on the launch, Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, said, “Tezos is a global ecosystem, and its institutional structure should reflect that reality. A more distributed model gives different organizations the autonomy to move quickly, develop domain expertise, and respond to opportunities as they arise. That kind of subsidiarity makes the broader Tezos effort more dynamic, more adaptable, and better positioned for long-term ecosystem growth and broader adoption.”