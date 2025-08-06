Algoquant Fintech Limited Sets Record Date for Stock Split and Generous Bonus Issue to Enhance Shareholder Value and Market Liquidity

Delhi , August 6, 2025

Algoquant Fintech Limited (BSE: 505725), a prominent player in the fintech industry, today announced that it has fixed Monday, August 18, 2025, as the Record Date for two major corporate actions: a sub-division (stock split) of its equity shares and the issuance of bonus shares to shareholders. These actions reflect the Company’s commitment to driving inclusive shareholder benefits, improving market participation, and reinforcing investor confidence.

In accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable legal provisions, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following corporate initiatives:

1. Sub-Division (Stock Split) of Equity Shares

Each existing equity share of ₹2/- (Rupees Two only) fully paid-up will be sub-divided into 2 (two) equity shares of ₹1/- (Rupees One only) each, fully paid-up. This step is aimed at increasing the liquidity of the Company’s shares in the stock market and making them more affordable for retail and small investors.

The stock split will result in a proportional increase in the number of shares held by shareholders without altering their overall value of investment. This is expected to boost trading activity, widen the shareholder base, and contribute to better price discovery and enhanced investor interest in the Company’s stock.

2. Issuance of Bonus Shares

In addition to the stock split, the Company has also approved the issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 8:1, i.e., 8 (eight) new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1/- each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹1/- held by eligible shareholders on the Record Date.

The issuance of bonus shares is a clear reflection of the Company’s strong financial health, consistent performance, and robust reserves position. This step not only rewards existing shareholders but also serves as a signal of management’s confidence in the Company’s future growth trajectory.

Objectives and Expected Impact

The twin corporate actions are designed with a strategic objective to:

* Reward long-term shareholders with a significant increase in shareholding at no additional cost

* Increase accessibility for new investors by reducing the face value and market price per share

* Enhance liquidity in the equity shares of the Company

* Encourage wider participation in the Company’s equity, especially among retail and first-time investors

* Strengthen shareholder engagement and market perception

These decisions underscore the Company’s unwavering focus on delivering sustained shareholder value and fostering long-term wealth creation.

Management Commentary

Speaking on the announcement, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of Algoquant Fintech Limited , stated:

“This is a landmark moment for Algoquant Fintech Limited as we initiate steps that reflect both our financial strength and our desire to include more investors in our growth story. The stock split and bonus issue demonstrate our dedication to shareholder-friendly practices. We are confident that these measures will result in greater investor participation, enhanced stock visibility, and an overall strengthening of our presence in the capital markets.”