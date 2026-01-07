Against the odds: How Pravin Kumari led Himachal Pradesh to historic win at Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Diu, Jan 7: Pravin Kumari’s journey has been defined by resistance and resilience — first in pushing back against deep-rooted social norms in a remote village of Himachal Pradesh, and now as the last line of defence on the football field.

A natural fighter, the 26-year-old goalkeeper has overcome social stigma, scarce resources and personal challenges to establish herself as one of the emerging faces of women’s football in Himachal Pradesh.

At the ongoing Khelo India Beach Games 2026 at Ghoghla Beach in Diu, it was Pravin’s grit and refusal to give in — despite suffering a painful leg injury — that proved decisive as Himachal Pradesh pulled off a spirited comeback to defeat hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH&DD) in their maiden women’s Beach Soccer outing on Monday.

Pravin produced a string of vital saves during the third quarter to prevent the hosts from stretching their lead, before inspiring a late surge that saw Himachal Pradesh clinch a 7-5 victory.

Hailing from Khatgaon village in Una district, Pravin was born to a daily-wage mason and is the youngest of three siblings. Now the family’s key breadwinner, she juggles her football career with her job as a physical education teacher at a private school in Una, ensuring a steady income while continuing to pursue her sporting aspirations.

Her pathway into football was far from straightforward. In a setting where girls were discouraged from participating in sports, Pravin began training alongside boys, brushing aside societal disapproval and the lack of formal coaching. Over time, her determination drew other girls to the field. What began as an informal and resource-starved group slowly evolved into a functioning team driven by belief and persistence.

“Life isn’t easy, especially when a girl wants to pursue sports. Ten years back when I started training, our village would only encourage boys. There was no place for girls. I started training with boys, but then gradually got a few more girls to play. Without any formal training, it was inconsistent, but we wanted to set the tone for the next generation of girls, and gradually things are falling in place. Now we have a full team, and we compete regularly in local tournaments,” Pravin told SAI Media.

Himachal Pradesh’s participation at the Khelo India Beach Games also marked its first serious exposure to Beach Soccer. The team had trained for about 10 days on a specially prepared sand surface, but adapting to actual beach conditions — where the pace is quicker and physical fatigue sets in faster — posed a fresh challenge.

Despite that, Himachal Pradesh matched the hosts through the first two quarters, with the scores level at 4-4. The team then conceded after Pravin sustained a leg injury and was forced off the field. However, with rolling substitutions permitted in Beach Soccer, her return proved pivotal. She marshalled the defence, urged her teammates on and repeatedly denied DNH&DD as Himachal Pradesh regained control.

“The injury came at a crucial phase, we had almost wasted the initial lead but credit to the girls for bouncing back at the right time. Overall we are very happy with the performance, but this is just the start, and we need to keep the momentum now,” Pravin said.

–IANS