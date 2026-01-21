Annual Memorial Chess Championship at Ariel University Honors Fallen Students and Alumni

Earlier this month, 2026, Ariel University held its Annual Memorial Chess Championship honoring fallen students and alumni who fell in Israel’s wars and in acts of terror. The championship brought together a high-caliber field of competitors, including titled players, in a solemn and values-driven public act of remembrance.

The event drew 74 players, including Grandmasters andInternational players, reflecting both the tournament’s stature and a clear show of solidarity with the Ariel University community.

The ceremony was attended by the families of fallen soldiers, the President of the Israeli Chess Federation, Dr. Zvika Barkai, and World Vice Chess Champion Grandmaster Boris Gelfand.

“Remembrance is not a ceremony we complete; it is a responsibility we carry,” said Prof. Albert Pinhasov, Rector of Ariel University. “We remember every fallen student and alumnus, every story behind each name, and we grieve together with their families. This year the number of fallen soldiers has increased, deepening both our pain and our commitment to remembrance. Chess is a discipline of responsibility, every move is a decision, every decision has weight. That is precisely why it is so meaningful as a framework for memory. We are proud of our students, alumni, and staff who came together last night to honor our fallen with dignity, unity, and a shared commitment to carry their legacy forward. This championship reflects the very best of Ariel University: excellence anchored in values.”

Ariel University has established chess as an academic and cultural tradition on its campus. The University has officially registered its chess club and and will offer an academic chess course open to the entire student community.