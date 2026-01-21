Comau at BETT UK 2026: Innovation, Education, and Automation

London, Jan 21 – Comau is taking part in BETT UK, one of the world’s leading international events dedicated to educational innovation, running from 22 – 23 January. The event represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen Comau Academy’s international presence and to showcase its innovative approach to technology-driven learning.

During the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to discover MyCo, Comau’s new collaborative robot designed to deliver flexible, fast, and safe automation even in confined spaces, seamlessly integrating with the work of human operators. In fact, MyCo will be unveiled at BETT for the first time in an Academy setting, featuring a fully equipped workstation dedicated to interactive STEM activities. Also within the STEM area, the DEMO zone, with the e.DO educational robot, will allow visitors to explore both basic and advanced principles of robotics and programming languages. The area will also include an e.DO workstation equipped with the Soldamatic welding system and augmented reality simulation

“BETT offers a unique platform to showcase how technology can be turned into a tangible experience for teachers and students alike, sparking curiosity and meaningful learning,” said Stefano Pesce, Head of Business Development and Academy at Comau. “Our goal is to provide practical training pathways that combine educational innovation with professional practice, demonstrating how robotics can become an essential tool in the classrooms and workplaces of the future.”

Comau’s participation in BETT UK confirms the company’s role as a leader in transforming technological education, by providing robotic solutions and automation programs designed to prepare new generations for the challenges of the future. This presence is part of Comau’s broader commitment in the United Kingdom, where the company maintains a strong local footprint to closely monitor market developments and support numerous customer projects, particularly in the automotive sector as well as across a wide range of other industries.

Visitors are invited to meet Comau experts and take part in live demonstrations at stand SS41.