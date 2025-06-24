GR8 Tech Turns Up the Heat with Limited Edition Drop

June 24, 2025: GR8 Tech debuts its limited-edition sports apparel and accessories drop: Fight for Greatness. Inspired by the champion mentality of Oleksandr Usyk and his Ready to Fight platform, the collection channels the same high-performance culture of those who thrive under pressure, move with purpose, and execute without compromise.

FIGHT to PERFORM—this single idea behind the collection reflects the heavyweight mindset GR8 Tech and Ready to Fight share: progress and success are earned, not gifted. It is the thread that ties together performance, purpose, and ambition across each item in the drop.

“Fight for Greatness is a statement of how we operate at GR8 Tech and how we see the world. We spent over three months shaping this line, from the first sketch to the final stitch. Behind each of the 15 items is the work of more than 20 passionate people who brought their creativity, expertise, and belief in the message to life. We didn’t just design clothes, we translated a culture of performance into gear you can wear,” said Iryna Ilchanka, Creative Lead at GR8 Tech.

Explore the Collection

Fight for Greatness line blends elevated style with uncompromising performance. From soft-touch tees and premium hoodies to moisture-wicking sport sets and precision-cut boxing gear, each piece balances everyday comfort with functional power. Accessories like ergonomic hydration bottles and high-tech protective mouth guard round out the lineup.

The collection reflects its core dualities: casual wear meets cutting-edge innovation, minimalism pairs with bold statements, and style integrates with utility. Built to move under pressure, each piece reflects the mindset of champions—where style meets strategy, and performance never lets up.

Join the Heavyweight Club

The Fight for Greatness collection is part of GR8 Tech’s Heavyweight Club—a community for iGaming professionals who lead under pressure, deliver consistent performance, and scale with purpose.

“We believe lasting success is built on partnership, not just products. The Heavyweight Club brings that to life—a space where iGaming leaders collaborate, innovate, and raise the bar together. The Fight for Greatness collection reflects that same mindset. For us, performance is culture—and it shows in everything we do, right down to what we wear,” said Viktor Ishkov, Head of Global Marketing and Strategy at GR8 Tech.

Make a statement—wear the mindset like a champ.

The limited-edition drop is available online and will be showcased at iGB L!VE London, July 2–3, 2025.

Visit GR8 Tech at booth U34 to see the collection, connect with the team, and join the movement.

GR8 Tech. Platform for Champions

GR8 Tech is an award-winning provider, delivering high-performance sportsbook and iGaming solutions that empower operators to lead and win in competitive markets. Key elements of GR8 Tech’s comprehensive portfolio include the Hyper Turnkey solution, ULTIM8 Sportsbook iFrame, Infinite Casino Aggregation, and Platform Acceler8 suite, featuring its proprietary affiliate management platform, Aff.Tech.

With a geo-specific approach to solutions, a focus on practical innovations, and an operator-first mindset, GR8 Tech helps its clients achieve measurable results in their target markets quickly and efficiently. Trusted by top operators worldwide, GR8 Tech has over 100 successful cases and earned multiple recognitions, including the title of the Best Sports Betting Provider in CEE by GamingTECH Awards 2025.