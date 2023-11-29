Thrillolympics 2023: A Triumph of Spirit and Sportsmanship

XITE College witnessed a spectacular display of athletic prowess on 28th November 2023 during its annual sports day, Thrillolympics. The campus echoed with cheers and excitement as students engaged in a range of events, including track competitions like the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and relay races. Field events like long jump and Tug of War added a thrilling dimension to the day.

For the faculty, the engaging ‘Bombing the City’ game brought laughter and camaraderie. The presence of esteemed guests, Br. Amal Raj, Administrator of XITE and Vice Principal of Xavier School Fr. Dayanidhi, added to the grandeur of the event.

Rachit Daniel showcased his taekwondo skills, captivating the audience. The entire sports day was expertly coordinated by Prof. Shailesh Kumar Dubey, ensuring a seamless and spirited celebration.

Among the dignitaries were Principal Fr. Dr. E. A. Francis and Vice Principal Fr. Dr. Mukti Clarence, alongside the sports teachers from Xavier School Vikash Kumar Singh and Sujit Rajak, who contributed to the event’s success. The enthusiastic participation of faculty members, including Dr. Pramod Kumar Singh, Dr. Sanchita Ghosh Chaudhury, Dr. Radha Mahali, Dr. Rajesh Rana, Prof. Susmita Choudhary Sen, Prof. Stuti Rag, Prof. Anjali Jha, IT in-charge Y. Dilip Kumar, Branding & Communication Head Ashish Singh and Librarian Naval Kumar Choudhary, showcased the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.

Thrillolympics 2023 wasn’t just a sports day; it was a celebration of resilience, passion and the indomitable XITE spirit. The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and memories that will linger for years to come.