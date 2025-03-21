VensureHR and American Association Strengthen Alliance with Extended Partnership

March 21, 2025: Moorehead, MN – The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) and VensureHR are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership.

This three-year agreement continues VensureHR’s role as the exclusive and preferred supplier in the payroll category for the league.

VensureHR, a leading professional employer organization (PEO), provides comprehensive human resource solutions for businesses of all sizes. Committed to simplifying HR management complexities, VensureHR offers a wide range of services, including payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and compliance assistance. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a team of seasoned HR professionals, VensureHR delivers tailored solutions to meet each client’s unique needs.

“We are excited to extend our alliance with VensureHR and utilize their payroll services. The American Association and our member clubs look forward to benefiting from their innovative products and solutions as we grow as a league. Their expertise in streamlining payroll, and HR administration, while managing worker benefits and minimizing employer risks is a perfect match for our league,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the AAPB for years to come. Their commitment to excellence, passion for the game, and professionalism make them the right partner for our organization. The partnership has allowed us to reach new audiences and enhance our visibility, all while fostering a deeper connection to the baseball community,” said Joel Pearson, Area Vice President for VensureHR.

The partnership was brokered by SRS Partners, the exclusive sponsorship sales agency for the American Association.

VensureHR

VensureHR is a part of Vensure Employer Solutions, the largest privately held organization in HR technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $158B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquarted in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

American Association

The American Association of Professional Baseball (www.aabaseball.com) and (www.aabaseball.tv) is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs with many beginning play in 1993. Through the 2024 season, 450 player contracts have been transferred to MLB organizations. In addition, 57 AAPB alumni have reached the Majors, including 19 participating in 2024.

SRS Partners

SRS Partners was founded by Seth Frankenthal, and focuses on properties, brands, and rightsholder negotiations. As an exclusive agency of the AAPB, SRS Partners has led all league sponsorship since 2021. SRS Partners can be found at (www.srspartners.com) and all inquiries can be addressed to Sponsorship@srspartners.com or to Seth at Seth@srspartners.com.