Blinkit Expands Fintech Offerings with On-Demand Delivery of NeoZAP Payment Tags

Gurugram, 21st March 2025: NeoZAP, India’s payment tag, developed by NeoFinity- Fintech & Payments Arm of Neo Group has recently made its debut on the quickcommerce app – Blinkit. As part of the partnership, NeoZAP fulfils new-age consumer preferences for on-demand, instant payment solutions through its tap-and-pay payment tag.

Recognised as Digital Card of the year 2024, NeoZAP enables tap-and-pay transactions without requiring internet, PINs or apps. Unlike traditional payment methods, NeoZAP is based on advanced security features and protects customers against frauds, provides faster checkouts and offers exclusive rewards on each transaction.

Elated with the announcement, Rayan Malhotra, CEO of NeoFinity said, “Speed and convenience define the future of payments, and NeoZAP embodies that vision. Partnering with Blinkit allows us to deliver on-demand payment solutions to users in a matter of minutes, bridging the gap between digital finance and quick commerce.”

In the present era of quick commerce, consumer expectations have evolved and needs everything delivered instantly, including financial tools. As digital transactions surge, the need for contactless payment solutions is surging with users looking for fast, secure and frictionless payment alternatives. In tandem, quick commerce like Blinkit encourages spontaneous purchases which makes it easier for users to adopt NeoZAP on the go.

NeoZAP is considered ideal for everyday transactions that require speed, security and simplicity. It ensures hassle-free payment solutions across 5.5 million+ card machines; public transport payments in metros and buses; quick in-store purchases like cafes, retail stores, petrol pumps, etc.; and emergency transactions when the phone battery is low or there’s no internet.

Blinkit’s instant delivery model aligns with NeoZAP’s core philosophy i.e. speed and convenience. Henceforth, it ensures that users can get their NeoZAP tag whenever they need it, whether they’re about to travel or want a fast alternative for iOS users.

By collaborating with Blinkit, NeoZAP anticipates a significant boost in adoption due to the combination of impulse buying, instant availability and minimal friction in the purchasing process. Unlike traditional e-commerce, where users wait days for delivery, Blinkit’s model enables immediate product gratification, which accelerates adoption rates and reduces drop-offs.

After its launch on the Blinkit app, NeoZAP has plans to expand to other quick commerce platforms. Additionally, it will be shifting gears to enhance offline retail availability and improve accessibility.