3AI, India’s Largest Platform for AI & Analytics Leaders, Announces SME IPO

Bengaluru, 18 September, 2025 – 3AI, India’s largest platform for AI and Analytics leaders, has officially announced the launch of its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company has filed the necessary documents with the regulators and is now looking forward to its listing on BSE/SME. With this, 3AI is taking a big step forward in its growth journey. It is opening its doors to public investors for the first time.

The SME IPO will allow 3AI to gather funds aimed at scaling its operations, strengthening research and development. It will expand its services to a larger customer base. This demonstrates the company’s faith in its business plan, its consistent upward trajectory and its readiness to accept the discipline and transparency that come with being a publicly traded company.

Speaking about SME IPO announcement Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO of 3AI has stated, “Announcing our SME IPO is a major milestone for 3AI.” We see this as not just a capital-raising exercise but also as a way to bring more investors into our journey of building innovative AI solutions that create real business impact. We are committed to driving growth responsibly and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.”

The public issue, will be conducted in accordance with the regulations governing SME IPOs in India. On completion of the listing process, shares of 3AI will be traded on BSE/NSE SMEs platform.

Investors and stakeholders are advised that the IPO is yet to be formally confirmed as the company is currently awaiting regulatory clearance and exchange approvals. The detailed offer document which includes information on the issue size, price band, subscription dates and use of proceeds will be made available once the approvals are in place.