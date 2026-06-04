Anthropic’s Glasswing Project integrates TrendAI into its ecosystem

India, June 4: TrendAI, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated today announced its participation in Project Glasswing, an initiative focused on helping organizations identify and address vulnerabilities in critical software systems.

As part of the program, TrendAI will use Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview to support the review and analysis of software code, helping threat intelligence researchers turn accelerated vulnerability discovery into coordinated disclosure, prioritized remediation, and measurable risk reduction through vulnerability shielding and virtual patching. AI is dramatically accelerating vulnerability discovery. TrendAI™ views this as a positive signal for the industry – it is part of the broader, collaborative ecosystem TrendAI™ has been actively contributing to for decades alongside organizations like Anthropic.

Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India and SAARC at TrendAI:

“We’re aligned with Anthropic’s goals of using AI to make all software more secure. Organizations increasingly depend on software that operates at tremendous scale and supports critical business functions. Project Glasswing represents an important opportunity to explore how advanced AI can help software providers identify vulnerabilities earlier and improve the security and resilience of the systems customers depend on every day.”

TrendAI™ joins a growing community of organizations participating in Project Glasswing to better understand how frontier and advanced AI models can support defensive security efforts and improve the security of critical software infrastructure. Insights gained through the program will contribute to informing the broader industry efforts to strengthen the security of the digital ecosystem.