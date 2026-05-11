Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Specialized FDP Series on Finance Research, Generative AI, and HR Technology

Greater Noida, May 11: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading AACSB-accredited business school in India, has announced a series of Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) focused on emerging areas of finance research, generative artificial intelligence, and technology-driven human resource management. FDP Conducted in online mode, these programmes are designed to equip faculty members, researchers, doctoral scholars, and industry professionals with future-ready academic and research capabilities.

As higher education and industry continue to evolve rapidly under the influence of digital transformation and AI-led innovation, BIMTECH’s FDP series aims to bridge the gap between conceptual understanding, practical application, and research excellence.

The first programme, titled “Qualitative and Quantitative Research Methods in Finance,” was conducted from 1–3 May 2026 in online mode. The 15-hour intensive FDP was designed to strengthen publication-oriented research capabilities in finance and covered areas such as qualitative research design, coding strategies, thematic analysis, Event Study Methodology, text analysis of corporate disclosures, and advanced time-series modelling using ARIMA and ARCH/GARCH frameworks. The programme also provided guidance on publishing in top-tier finance journals, along with sessions on the responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence in research.

Additionally, BIMTECH is conducting an FDP on “Rethinking HR in the Age of Technology” from 4–8 May 2026. Scheduled daily online mode, the 12-hour programme will focus on how technology is transforming HR practices, organizational capability development, and HR research. The sessions are designed to provide faculty members, researchers, and professionals with conceptual clarity and deeper academic understanding of technology-enabled HR systems and emerging workforce trends.

BIMTECH will also organise a two-day online FDP on “Data, Decision Intelligence, and Learning in the Generative AI Paradigm” on 16–17 May 2026. The programme will explore the growing role of Generative AI in academia, analytics, and decision-making. Participants will gain exposure to Large Language Models (LLMs), Prompt Engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), AI Agents, predictive thinking, natural language processing, and AI-powered data analytics and visualization. The FDP will include hands-on sessions with tools such as Claude, Replit, Gamma, and other emerging AI platforms, enabling participants to understand real-world AI applications across teaching, research, and business environments.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, “Through these programmes, “BIMTECH seeks to create a strong platform for interdisciplinary learning, applied research, and academic-industry collaboration. The institute continues to strengthen its position as a future-focused management institution committed to advancing research, innovation, and technology-driven learning. The FDPs are open to faculty members, researchers, PhD scholars, industry professionals, and AI and analytics enthusiasts interested in upgrading their knowledge and research skills in rapidly evolving domains.”

Inspired by its founders Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH offers programs like PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), and PGDM (Retail Management), PGDM-Online and Fellow programs (FPM/E-FPM) nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH is amongst the Ivy League of top globally recognized B-Schools that excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 8500 individuals.