CloudMile Wraps ‘AI in Action’ SEA Tour, Highlights LumiTure.ai FinOps & Secure AI

CloudMile Concludes “AI in Action” Tour in SEA, Showcasing New LumiTure.ai FinOps Platform, and AI “Secure by Design” Strategies

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila– CloudMile, a leading AI technology group in Asia, has successfully concluded its marquee Southeast Asia event “AI in Action – CloudMile Solution Day” series in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The tour drew over 300 business and technology leaders from across the region. This strong turnout reinforced the market’s demand for solutions that strategically integrate AI, cybersecurity, and FinOps to drive innovation and efficiency. The series also served as the official launch platform for CloudMile’s new FinOps platform, LumiTure.ai.

AI in Action – CloudMile Solution Day

CloudMile, a leading AI technology group in Asia, has successfully concluded our marquee Southeast Asia event “AI in Action – CloudMile Solution Day” series in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

A key highlight of the tour was the official launch of LumiTure.ai, CloudMile’s new multi-cloud FinOps platform. Designed to help enterprises track and manage cloud spending, and cost allocation across multi-cloud. The launch reinforced the critical connection between AI-driven strategies, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and financial governance, showcasing how these three pillars are essential for a successful digital transformation.

Throughout the tour, CloudMile emphasized a “Secure by Design” approach towards AI, reinforcing that cybersecurity is a foundational element, not an afterthought, for any successful AI adoption. The events provided attendees with a clear look at how to build a resilient and secure data infrastructure while also ensuring AI responsibility and ethical AI behaviors. The discussions covered how to support high-value AI adoption, strengthen the digital economy through financial governance, and drive business competitiveness, all while upholding the principles of ethical and responsible AI.

“The Southeast Asian market is one of the most dynamic regions for AI adoption,” said Spencer Liu, Founder and Chairman of CloudMile Group. “The overwhelming turnout for this series demonstrates the strong appetite for solutions that combine AI with a robust framework for security and cost efficiency. With the introduction of LumiTure.ai, we are directly addressing these market needs.”

The success of the events was also a testament to CloudMile’s collaborative AI ecosystem. Partners including Google Cloud, Bitdefender, Confluent, and JumpCloud contributed expertise on enterprise security, data management, and AI infrastructure, underscoring the importance of strategic alliances in enabling wider AI adoption.