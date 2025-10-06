Couple Delivers Healthy Baby Free from Genetic Disorder with IVF

Pune, 06th October 2025: In a heartening case, a couple from Karad, Maharashtra, who had previously lost two children shortly after birth due to a hereditary genetic disorder, has finally been blessed with a healthy baby free from the condition. The breakthrough was made possible through IVF treatment at Indira IVF, Pune.

Married for more than a decade, the couple had lived under the shadow of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a condition carried by both partners that severely impacts a child’s survival. While the diagnosis was daunting, their determination to have a healthy child kept them searching for the right approach and the medical science offered them a way forward. A tailored treatment plan, combining genetic testing and quality control protocols with continuous evaluation, helped the couple overcome the challenges that once seemed impossible.

Dr. Amol Subhash Lunkad, IVF Specialist at Indira IVF Pune, said, “Managing genetic conditions like SMA in fertility treatment demands a treatment plan, medical care, and continuous evaluation. By focusing on both genetic testing and patient understanding, we were able to create an approach that allowed couples need to progress confidently toward parenthood.”

The treatment followed a step-by-step plan to increase the chances of success:

A thorough review of the couple’s medical history and detailed genetic counselling to confirm the risks involved.

IVF with an ovarian stimulation, designed to monitor egg development.

Laboratory settings to create embryos, followed by genetic testing to avoid embryos that can cause genetic disorders.

Selection of an embryo for transfer, with close monitoring throughout.

The patient conceived following treatment and delivered a healthy baby free from genetic disorders, marking the end of a long struggle and bringing joy to the family.

This case underlines how IVF treatment, when combined with genetic testing and consistent treatment, can offer a safe and secure environment for couples with risk of genetic disorders giving couples assistance in their journey to parenthood.