Covestro Expands Advanced Production technology for NIA-PFAS Super-durable Flexible Powder Coating Resin in APAC

Covestro expands production of its NIA-PFAS (non intentionally added PFAS) super-durable flexible powder coating polyester (Uralac® Premium P 8000 and P 9000) to the Asia-Pacific region, addressing global climate challenges and evolving regulatory requirements on PFAS. The company’s Pingtung Site will now supply this trend-setting high-end environmental solution, which outperforms conventional super-durable polyester resins while effectively extending the service life of GSB Premium building materials and heavy equipment for agricultural, construction, and earth-moving applications. Now, through localized supply, the initiative further reduces the carbon footprint from long-distance transportation, supporting Covestro’s “Sustainable Future” strategy and implementing its commitment to achieve Scope 3 climate neutrality by 2050.

“International regulations continue to drive the transformation of industrial materials,” said Tina Jin, Business Director of Powder Coating Resins Asia at Covestro. “Covestro is committed to developing next-generation coating resins that combine environmental sustainability with high performance, actively addressing industry innovations alongside our customers. This leading solution has been produced and promoted in Europe since 2023, and we are pleased to see the Asia-Pacific region now offering customer-centric services with both reliable local supply and sustainable value.”

“The Pingtung site’s vacuum process, after six months of equipment upgrades, now meets the stringent quality requirements for this product,” said CF Tsai, Covestro’s Pingtung Site Manager. “As the first production site in Asia-Pacific to supply this product, we will build on our foundation in Taiwan to serve the Asia-Pacific region, while also supporting North American market demands. “

Covestro’s next-generation outdoor powder coating solution – Uralac® Premium P 8000 and P 9000, as NIA-PFAS coating polyesters, can replace fluorocarbon systems (PVDF/FEVE) for weather-resistant resins. Combining the advantages of amorphous super-durable polyester P 8000 and crystalline polyester P 9000, this solution overcomes the challenge of balancing flexibility and mechanical strength that conventional super-durable polyester resins struggle with. Laboratory testing confirms its excellent outdoor durability, flow properties, gloss retention, flexibility, as well as good powder storage stability and water spotting resistance. The solution is currently undergoing internationally recognized Florida outdoor exposure testing, with long-term performance expected to surpass existing super-durable coating systems.

The high flexibility of the Uralac® Premium P 8000 and P 9000 solution significantly enhances coating impact resistance by more than 100%, providing outstanding and long-lasting protection for super-durable building materials, agricultural machinery, and other large outdoor equipment, thereby reducing long-term maintenance costs. Beyond its exceptional performance, the solution offers processing advantages as well, with production possible under curing conditions of 180°C/15 minutes, compatible with standard powder coating lines without requiring additional equipment investment.

Covestro also provides optimized processing technology and formulation to ensure that the combination of amorphous and crystalline resins achieves excellent performance in the final coating.

Under its Sustainable Future strategy, Covestro is actively enhancing supply chain reliability and continuously developing innovative products that address international sustainability trends, while contributing to the Group’s Scope 1, 2, and 3 emission reduction targets and timelines, gradually realizing its vision of “Fully Circular”.