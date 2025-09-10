AFC Furniture Solutions launches a digital campaign: New Identity, Stays Rooted While Ready for What’s Next

New Delhi, 10 September 2025: AFC Furniture Solutions, one of India’s leading names in modular and ergonomic office furniture, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity, a transformation that reflects the company’s evolution, renewed purpose, and readiness to lead the future of work.

While the name remains the same, AFC’s identity has taken on new clarity. The rebrand marks a sharper focus on flexibility, human-centric design, and sustainability, values that increasingly define the future of workspaces.

“The rebranding is a conscious declaration of who we are today and where we are going,” said Mr. Maanoj Tomar, Founder and Director, AFC System Private Limited. “We are not changing directions; we are refining our purpose. Thoughtful creativity can shift perspectives, changing not just how people see their space, but how they feel within it.”

The new identity represents a thoughtful evolution rather than a radical shift. It introduces a modernised visual language with a redesigned logo and brand system that conveys clarity, confidence, and boldness. It sharpens AFC’s positioning around delivering smart, sustainable and future-ready workspaces, and reimagines how the brand communicates across digital, physical, and client touchpoints with a more unified and human tone. At its core, the rebrand also strengthens the company’s commitment to ESG principles and sets a clear direction towards international expansion while retaining its Indian roots.

At the same time, AFC’s fundamentals remain unchanged. The company continues to be defined by its reputation for quality, trust, and care. With a 2.5 lakh sq. ft. ultramodern manufacturing facility, a monthly output of more than 18,000 workstations and chairs, and a track record of delivering projects for marquee clients such as Air India, PepsiCo, Nestle, PWC, Maruti and TCS, AFC remains a trusted partner in building workspaces that are both efficient and inspiring.

The rebrand comes at a pivotal time when the definition of work is evolving. The digital campaign highlights how office spaces are moving away from traditional, rigid setups toward more dynamic, collaborative, and ergonomic environments. It reflects the growing need for workspaces to be flexible, meaningful, and sustainable, with AFC’s new identity positioned as a response to this shift. The campaign conveys the company’s clear purpose and renewed confidence in shaping environments that support teams, enable businesses, and adapt to future needs.

Since its inception in 2008, AFC has grown from a young brand into one of India’s largest office furniture manufacturers with a pan-India presence and growing global ambitions. The acquisition of Wipro’s furniture division in 2022 further strengthened its capabilities and scale, cementing its position as a leader in the sector.

With its refreshed identity, AFC reaffirms its long-standing values while signalling its intent to become a global benchmark for smart, sustainable, and future-ready workspace solutions—built in India, for the world.