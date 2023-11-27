Ditch the Accountant and Print or Efile W2 1099 Forms with New EzW2 Software

Nashville, TN, November 27, 2023 — Just released ezW2 and 1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com has been developed to accommodate service industry establishments with no bookkeeping experience to print or efile forms. Customers new to running a business can easily prepare, paper print or efile W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms with this tax preparation software for both employees and contractors.

“ezW2 tax preparation software saves paper, time and money for the service industry and other midsize companies with white paper printing feature and PDF feature,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

$49.00 Is the cost for the single user small business (printing) version and $99.00 for the single user efile version of the latest ezW2 software. The network version starts at $119.00 for two installations. The automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms.

ezW2 software can generate the W2 & W3 efile document that you can upload to the SSA Site. Also ezW2 2019 and later version supports AL, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NY, OK, OR, PA, SC, UT, VA, VT, WI state file.

ezW2 software is available for a 30 day trial at halfpricesoft.com. The trial version will print forms with TRIAL and will also limit efiling and network version. Once customers purchase a license key , the trial watermark will be eliminated.

The main features included in the latest version include:

-The white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

– ezW2 can print 1099 NEC and 1096 recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certify the substitute forms, therefore ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 NEC Copy A and 1096.

– ezW2 now supports the capability to efile federal and state W2.

-ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from CSV file – no need for customers to enter the data one by one

-ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 2023 is compatible with Windows 11 systems. It can also run on Windows 11, 10, 8 and 8.1 and 7.