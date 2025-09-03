Flash AI launches globally – unveils a first of its kind AI Shopping Assistant

National, 3 Sep 2025, Flash.co launches Flash AI, a first-of-its-kind AI Shopping Assistant, across 100+ countries to enhance the shopping experience for the 1 billion+ active & growing ecommerce shoppers in the world. Founded by Ranjith Boyanapalli (ex-SVP, Flipkart), and backed by Blume Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Peer Capital amongst others, Flash AI marks a significant innovation in the upcoming era of AI-powered ecommerce.

Shoppers can now add flash.co/ before the URL of any product of any merchant, and instantly Flash AI takes over and loads an AI supercharged product page. It generates an AI summary of the product from multiple sources including YouTube, Reddit, Expert blogs and more. It also provides real time pricing of the product across various online stores thereby helping users to compare prices, and save money on their purchases.

Announcing the launch, Ranjith Boyanapalli, founder & CEO of Flash AI, said – “With Flash AI, we aim to craft a commerce intelligence layer that helps shoppers make better, faster decisions. Instead of changing shopper behaviour via conversational discovery agents, we designed Flash AI to layer seamlessly onto the shopping journey, wherever the shopper is already browsing. Built on commerce intelligence from over 2 billion anonymized data points, Flash AI will lead the global shift into AI-driven commerce (agentic commerce), setting a new standard for the industry – with more products & features rolling out in the days ahead.”

With ecommerce scaling to over $7 trillion globally, and with over 30 million stores & tens of billions of SKUs, shopping has never been this complex before. Shoppers spend hours validating a purchase – researching reviews across platforms and figuring out the best price to buy. Almost 4 out of 5 shoppers (78%) say they are overwhelmed by too many choices.

Flash AI is designed to help shoppers navigate through this clutter by introducing a commerce intelligence layer that delivers authentic, deep AI research & real-time pricing. The AI shopping assistant also leverages its proprietary tracking capabilities to help shoppers track orders, refunds, warranties, and spends, all in one place. Apart from adding flash.co/ before any product URL, Flash AI can also be accessed by shoppers on Flash website, WhatsApp & mobile app.