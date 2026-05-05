FTA Global Launches FTA.Visibility, an AI-Powered Tool to Measure and Optimize Brand Presence in AI-Driven Search

May 05: FTA Global, a new-age marketing company, today announced the official launch of FTA.Visibility. This cutting-edge tool helps marketers measure, track, and improve their brand’s presence in AI-generated search answers. As consumers increasingly turn to AI assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini for discovery, FTA.Visibility provides essential analytics. It ensures brands are cited as trusted sources in this new search ecosystem.

Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus on post-click rankings and traffic, FTA.Visibility focuses on pre-click visibility. It reveals how AI systems surface, summarise, and recommend brands, even when a user never clicks through to a website. The tool addresses the emerging “visibility gap” in which brands lose relevance in AI-driven discovery. It provides a comprehensive suite of features to audit, analyse, and optimise a brand’s AI footprint.

Key capabilities of the tool include:

•AI Search Intelligence: Tracks how a brand appears across leading AI platforms for priority prompts and identifies citation and sourcing patterns.

•Prompt Analytics: Monitors high-intent prompts, revealing where a brand is chosen or ignored by AI models.

•Citation and Source Mapping: Identifies the pages, domains, and mentions that influence how AI talks about the brand, and surfaces gaps where new content or placement is needed.

•Competitor and Topic Benchmarking:Analyses competitor AI visibility across content, citations, and sentiment across key prompts, models, and markets.

•Search ROI and Leadership Reporting: Connects AI visibility data with GA4 and Google Search Console for senior-ready reporting on traffic at risk and conversion impact.

•Persona-Based Prompt Testing: Uses ICP-based buyer personas to simulate real-world AI search scenarios and optimise content accordingly.

Commenting on the launch, Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and MD, FTA Global, said,

“We are entering an era where the most important search result is the one that never shows up on a traditional ranking report. It is the AI-generated answer that shapes a buyer’s shortlist before they even visit a website. FTA.Visibility tool was built to give marketers the intelligence needed to compete in this new reality. It is no longer about chasing rankings; it is about ensuring your brand becomes a trusted, cited source in every AI conversation that matters to your business.”

FTA.Visibility is built for marketers seeking control and governance in the rapidly scaling AI landscape. The platform offers robust security, role-based access control, and priority support, ensuring that organisations can confidently manage their AI discovery strategy.