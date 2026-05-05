Balancehero India Private Limited Renamed to True Balance India Private Limited Ensuring Structural Clarity and Enhanced Transparency

Gurugram, India May 05: Balancehero India Private Limited today announced the formal transition of its corporate name to “True Balance India Private Limited” effective April 24, 2026.

The transition standardizes the company’s institutional nomenclature, ensuring structural clarity for consumers, partners, and all stakeholders.By bringing greater alignment between the company’s legal identity with its flagship True Balance app, the organization is creating a single, integrated corporate identity. This alignment ensures that the corporate entity is as recognizable as the digital platform used by millions, thereby strengthening institutional trust and reinforcing transparency across the financial ecosystem.

Key Institutional Details:

Operational Continuity: There are no changes to the company’s ownership, management, operations, or customer services.

There are no changes to the company’s ownership, management, operations, or customer services. Legal & Consumer Validity: All existing agreements, terms of service, and grievance redressal mechanisms and related arrangements remain fully valid, enforceable and unaffected by the name change.

All existing agreements, terms of service, and grievance redressal mechanisms and related arrangements remain fully valid, enforceable and unaffected by the name change. NBFC Entity: There is no change to True Credits Pvt. Ltd. , the Group’s NBFC entity, which will continue to operate under its existing name.

There is no change to , the Group’s NBFC entity, which will continue to operate under its existing name. Regulatory Commitment: True Balance India Private Limited continues to operate with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.