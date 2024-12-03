Getronics Invests Million to Enhance Security Operations with Exabeam

London, UK, 3rd December 2024 – Getronics, a leading global ICT service provider, has expanded its partnership with Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, to upgrade its security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities for its global customers. Getronics’ €1 million investment includes both a hardware and software update to the LogRhythm SIEM Platform by Exabeam, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional performance, scalability, and security to support business’s protection needs.

Getronics will leverage the upgraded LogRhythm SIEM to streamline log analysis, rapidly identify cyberthreats, and safeguard mission-critical data for its global customers. LogRhythm SIEM offers embedded modules, dashboards, and rules for effective threat monitoring, hunting, investigation, and mitigation. The upgrade enables increased reliability and uptime for Getronics customers, providing rapid detection and response.

“Our investment in the LogRhythm SIEM Platform provides improved processing power, increased redundancy, and greater resilience to our customers as part of our continuous effort to strengthen the services we offer,” said Octavi Allué Fonoll, Global Head of Security Operations and Intelligence at Getronics. “The migration process was completed smoothly, with no service disruption for our clients, reflecting our commitment to delivering seamless security solutions. Our customers are now benefitting from improved SIEM capabilities without any commercial changes.”

Getronics operates a security operations center (SOC) in Barcelona, Spain, which functions as a computer security incident response team (CSIRT) to provide a 24/7 global service. The primary mission of its SOC is to monitor customer cybersecurity operations and compliance objectives through a comprehensive suite of services, with a strong focus on threat lifecycle management (TLM).

“Our relationship with Getronics started more than six years ago, before the recent Exabeam and LogRhythm merger. This was based on an understanding of its need for an accessible and effective SIEM solution to simplify log data and maximize efficiency,” said Kev Eley, Vice President UK & Ireland at Exabeam. “The expansion of its SIEM builds on our long-standing SOC partnership, enabling its customers to strengthen their security postures with unmatched visibility, protection, and threat detection across all surface areas. At Exabeam, our focus is on supporting global organizations across key industries by making their cybersecurity foundation as resilient as possible.”

Getronics is committed to delivering a comprehensive, integrated approach to cybersecurity. From infrastructure and applications to workplace design, its solutions are developed to give customers the confidence to focus on what matters most to their business.