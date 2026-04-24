Häfele Midora Steam Oven Simplifies Cleaning & Descaling

Häfele continues to enhance convenience in modern kitchens with the Midora Steam Oven, designed to simplify maintenance through intelligent descaling and steam cleaning functions. Engineered to support everyday ease of use, the oven features guided step-by-step procedures and effective cleaning cycles that help maintain its performance and appearance over time.



The Midora Steam Oven’s steam clean function works by loosening and softening grease and grime inside the oven cavity, allowing residue to be removed with minimal effort. This reduces the need for harsh cleaning agents and extensive scrubbing, helping the appliance retain its pristine finish for longer. The integrated descaling function further supports the longevity of the steam system, ensuring consistent performance and efficient operation.

By combining advanced cleaning technology with user-friendly functionality, the Häfele Midora Steam Oven reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering reliable and thoughtfully engineered kitchen solutions. Designed for modern households that value efficiency and convenience, the appliance ensures that maintaining cleanliness and hygiene becomes a simple and seamless part of everyday cooking.