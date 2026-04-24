National Burns Centre Urges More Donations as Lack of Awareness Costs Lives

Mumbai, Apr 24: The National Burns Centre (NBC) raised serious concerns over a critical shortage of skin donations across India. Spearheading NBC’s campaign to encourage more skin donor pledges, Director and Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sunil Keswani stated that a lack of awareness about skin donations is a critical cause of this gap. Skin banks in Mumbai receive only 25% of the required donations each month.

Around 70% of burn patients are in the 15-35-year age group. Lack of access to skin transplantation leads to severe economic and emotional strain on the burn survivor as well as on their family. With timely access to skin grafts, burn patients can be rehabilitated in their most critical window of care, reducing risks of complications and mortality significantly. Skin can be donated within 6 hours of death and the deceased must be registered with a local skin bank to be eligible for skin donation.

Speaking on this critical matter while addressing a closed forum, Dr. Sunil Keswani, Director and Plastic Surgeon, National Burns Centre, said, “It is likely that 1 in 10 people know about the option to donate skin or about the process of skin donation. This lack of awareness translates to a fraction of the burn survivors receiving skin transplants each year, which is very critical. Additionally, the number of burn cases is underestimated in Mumbai alone, further widening this knowledge gap. As an institute that is dedicated to improving the lives of burn survivors, year on year, we have been conducting nearly 300 awareness programs to deepen awareness and encourage more donor sign-ups. We hope our continued campaign to address this shortage will be met as awareness deepens, along with improved public understanding.” Burn Survivor Viraj Thakoor said, “A workplace accident left me with 43% burns, and my survival depended on timely treatment. What truly saved my life was access to skin grafting made possible through skin donation. I am deeply grateful to Dr. Sunil Keswani and the entire medical team at the National Burns Centre, as well as the unknown heroes, the skin donors, whose contribution saved my life. I strongly urge more people to come forward and pledge skin donation, as it can be the difference between life and death for burn patients like me.”

The awareness initiative was supported by the Rotary Club of Bombay North and the Rotary Club of Deonar. The forum received support from organisations including the Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Centre (ZTCC), the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), the Sumati Group, Sunday Friends, the Manavta Charitable Foundation, and the Federation of Body and Organ Donation.