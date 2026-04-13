HGS Named as a “Leader” in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Transforming Business Operations with GenAI

Mumbai, April 13: HGS, a global provider of technology, AI, and business services, announced that it has been positioned as a “Leader” in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Transforming Business Operations with GenAI in the “Developing custom GenAI solutions” segment. This notable recognition reflects HGS’s strong standing on both evaluation criteria: the ability to deliver immediate value by transforming business operations with GenAI and the ability to meet future client requirements, a reflection of HGS’s broader Intelligent Experience strategy focused on measurable, repeatable business outcomes.

HGS’ modular agentic AI enterprise platform, HGS Agent X®, integrates a broad set of GenAI capabilities, including Agent Assist, Anomaly Detection, Automated QA & Insights, Conversational Bots, and Agentic Process Automation (APA), that can be used to create custom GenAI solutions tailored to each client’s unique high‑value use cases, with clear outcomes and ROI.

Mike Smart, Senior Analyst Digital Transformation Technologies and Services at NelsonHall, said:

“HGS is increasingly focused on delivering agentic solutions through HGS Agent X®, a cloud-based, AI-powered cognitive accelerator, within broader business operations. Rather than simply layering GenAI onto existing workflows, the company focuses on identifying high-impact opportunities and re-engineering processes to avoid automating existing inefficiencies. HGS’s approach emphasizes rapid prototyping and co-creation, supported by its AI Lab, Customer Advisory Board, and data science team. It also maintains flexibility in model selection, evaluating different models and choosing those that best fit each use case.”

Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO, HGS, said:

“Amid the rapid acceleration of AI, businesses need clarity more than ever. This recognition highlights our focus on applying real, practical GenAI innovation within robust guardrails, so clients can move forward with confidence on their transformation roadmap. We stand in our clients’ shoes and co‑create solutions with a disciplined Realized AI methodology, while de‑risking their investments with clear ROI. Advising clients through this transformation journey is a responsibility we approach with rigor and commitment.”

HGS has deployed one of its GenAI-powered solutions Interaction Intelligence for a major US-based telecom provider to automate quality assurance and quality monitoring processes with human-in-the-loop. The automation has enabled processing of up to 100 % of customer interactions across channels, and offers real-time insights, consistent evaluations, and enterprise-scale visibility across customer conversations. The quality assurance and quality monitoring processes have been transformed with clear, measurable outcomes: