Raj Diamonds Launches Akshaya Tritiya Campaign Spotlighting “Ruby Splendour” and “Ancient Splendour”

Bangalore, April 13: Marking the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Raj Diamonds launches a new campaign bringing light to its signature high jewellery collections, Ruby Splendour and Ancient Splendour, a celebration of timeless design, cultural depth, and the evolving journey of a woman stepping into her new identity as a bride.

Akshaya Tritiya, long associated with prosperity and new beginnings, becomes a moment of quiet transformation. It is a time when a woman doesn’t just prepare for marriage, but begins to rediscover herself through rituals, traditions, and the emotional weight of heritage. In this transition, she is not merely adorned; she is shaped, refined, and redefined. The collections reflect this intimate journey. They are not just expressions of craftsmanship, but of becoming a bride.

Ruby Splendour captures the intensity of this transformation. With vivid rubies set alongside precisely crafted diamonds, each piece reflects passion, strength, and a certain boldness that defines a bride stepping into the unknown. It is designed for a woman who embraces tradition, yet carries her individuality with quiet confidence, where every glance, every movement, feels intentional.

In contrast, Ancient Splendour draws from the richness of India’s cultural legacy. Inspired by heirloom aesthetics and time-honoured artistry, the collection evokes a sense of familiarity, as though each piece has existed long before it was worn. It speaks to the bride who finds herself in tradition, who cherishes its depth, and in doing so, builds a deeper connection with her own roots.

Through the visual storytelling of the latest photoshoot, this evolution unfolds with subtlety. The bride is seen not just wearing jewellery, but growing into it absorbing its meaning, understanding its place, and ultimately making it her own. What emerges is a woman rediscovering herself in a new avatar, one that is both deeply rooted in culture and distinctly personal.

“At Raj Diamonds, jewellery is never just decorative; it is deeply emotional,” said Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds. “With Ruby Splendour and Ancient Splendour, we wanted to capture the essence of a bride’s journey, her connection to culture, her sense of identity, and the quiet confidence with which she steps into a new chapter.”

Crafted through Raj Diamonds’ in-house manufacturing expertise, each piece balances intricate artistry with modern wearability. The collections reflect a larger shift in luxury, where meaning holds as much value as material, and where every piece carries a story waiting to be lived.

Through this expression, Raj Diamonds continues to redefine bridal jewellery not as a symbol of occasion alone, but as a reflection of transformation, identity, and enduring legacy with 360° verified brilliance & a natural diamond promise.

The collections are now available across Raj Diamonds showrooms and through exclusive consultations.